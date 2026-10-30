Built For Pedestrians Or Rainwater? Delhi's New Footpath Has Holes Everywhere, Sparks Buzz (WATCH)

A newly constructed footpath in Delhi has triggered reactions on social media, with users questioning whether the unusual design is meant to make walking easier or simply allow rainwater to disappear underground. The footpath, made using interlocking concrete pavers featuring multiple large square openings, was reportedly designed to allow rainwater to seep into the ground. However, its unconventional structure has left many wondering whether it is practical for everyday pedestrians.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, a man is seen walking along the freshly constructed stretch, showcasing the unusual arrangement of concrete blocks. Each paver features a lattice-like pattern with several prominent square gaps, leaving significant portions of the walking surface exposed.

Pointing towards the openings, the man explains the idea behind the construction, saying,“This is the new footpath made in Delhi, so that water can seep through the holes and get into the ground.”

The video also captures dirt accumulating around some of the gaps, with early signs of weed growth visible between the concrete blocks. The pavers have been laid around roadside poles and trees, adding to the unusual appearance of the stretch.

Sharing the video on X, the account India Tech and Infra wrote, "Delhi is introducing new footpaths across the city."

Delhi is introducing new footpaths across the city. Indian Tech & Infra (@IndianTechGuide) October 29, 2026

Social media users were left divided over its practicality and execution. While some pointed out that the openings were supposed to be filled with gravel to facilitate water drainage while maintaining a stable walking surface, others questioned whether the construction had been completed properly.

Several users also raised concerns about pedestrian safety, arguing that the uneven, hole-filled surface could make walking uncomfortable and inconvenient. Women wearing high heels could particularly struggle to navigate the stretch, while others wondered whether small belongings could accidentally slip through the openings.