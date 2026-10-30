Govt Doubles Down On Fisheries Sector To Transform India's Blue Economy

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 30 (IANS) The government has significantly stepped-up public investment in the fisheries sector, committing Rs 39,272 crore through key schemes and programmes. These interventions are aimed at expanding infrastructure, strengthening production and post-harvest systems, and creating employment and livelihood opportunities for 74.66 lakh fishers and fish farmers across the country, according to an official statement on Friday.

The key interventions are the Blue Revolution Scheme, Fisheries and Aquaculture Infrastructure Development Fund (FIDF), Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), Pradhan Mantri Matsya Samridhi Sah Yojana (PM-MKSSY) and Kisan Credit Card (KCC), according to the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying.

A parallel focus has been placed on strengthening transportation and logistics networks, with 46,500 facilities, including fish transportation systems, retail and wholesale fish markets, kiosks, feed mills, ice plants, cold storages and value-added enterprise units, added with an investment of Rs. 3,393.85 crore.

In addition, five modern and smart fish markets are under development, integrating advanced IT systems, green technologies and logistics supply chains, and are expected to generate 15,900 employment opportunities, said the ministry.

The emphasis on value addition is also creating a stronger platform for women's participation in post-harvest activities and fisheries-based enterprises.

Their empowerment has been prioritised under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), under which projects worth over Rs. 4,155 crore -- with a central share of Rs 1,572 crore -- have been approved over the last five years for the benefit of more than 1.28 lakh women beneficiaries.

This support has enabled women to participate in diverse such as fish drying, preparation of fish pickles and papad, smoked fish products, fish powder, and packaging and retailing, the ministry observed.

India's fisheries sector is evolving from a production-focused activity into a dynamic, technology-driven and value-oriented pillar of the national economy.

It plays a vital role in strengthening food and nutritional security, generating employment, supporting rural livelihoods and contributing to export earnings.

The government has supported the formation of 2,195 Fisheries Farmer Producer Organizations (FFPOs) enabling producers to aggregate output, pool resources and participate more effectively in processing, branding and marketing activities.

Several of these organisations have also been integrated with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), widening their access to digital markets and improving prospects for fair price realisation.

Under PM-MKSSY, 5,500 fisheries cooperatives are being strengthened to function as FFPOs in collaboration with intermediary agencies such as NCDC, NAFED, SFAC and NERAMAC.

-IANS

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