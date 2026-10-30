Anu Malik Turns Special Judge For 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2026': Singing Is Not Just About Sur And Taal

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 30 (IANS) Music composer Anu Malik, who has turned special judge for the singing reality show“Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2026”, says he has always believed that singing is not just about sur and taal; it is about the emotion you bring to a song and how you make the listener feel.

This season has seen Shankar Mahadevan, Javed Ali, Neeti Mohan and Kumar Sanu turning judges. The show will be hosted bby Shreyas Talpade. Having been associated with Sa Re Ga Ma Pa in the past, Anu's return to the legendary stage adds a familiar and special touch to the season. This will be his fourth stint as a judge on the show.

Speaking about his special appearance on the show, Anu said in a statement: "I have been associated with Sa Re Ga Ma Pa over the years, so coming back to the show brings back some lovely memories.”

He added:“It is always a joy to be around music and meet young singers who have so much passion and potential. I have always believed that singing is not just about sur and taal; it is about the emotion you bring to a song and how you make the listener feel. Every singer has their own style and their own story, and that is what makes music so beautiful.”

“It is wonderful to see a platform like Sa Re Ga Ma Pa continue to discover, nurture new talent and be Hindustan Ka Sangeetsthan. I am looking forward to being a part of this musical celebration and experiencing the talent that the next generation has to offer, especially with this season having a unique 360 degree set and more than 100 musicians and chorus adding to the beauty of the performance."

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2026 airs on Zee TV.