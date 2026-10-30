AAP Slams Delhi Government Over New Liquor Home Delivery Booking App

AAP Criticizes New Liquor Booking App

New Delhi [India], October 30 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj took a dig at the BJP-led Delhi government over its newly launched liquor-booking app, as the party opposed the move to allow home booking of alcohol ahead of Diwali. In a post shared on X, Bharadwaj wrote, "Daru Supplier Kahan Milenge?" Daru Supplier Kahan Milenge? - Saurabh Bharadwaj (@Saurabh_MLAgk) October 30, 2026

His remarks came amid the AAP's opposition to the Delhi government's initiative, with the party alleging that the move prioritises liquor consumers while ordinary residents continue to struggle to access essential public services. The AAP leader had earlier described the government's move as "Har-Har Rekha, Ghar-Ghar Theka" and termed it a Karwa Chauth gift from Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to women.

Bharadwaj Slams Government Priorities

Addressing a press conference, Bharadwaj said, "The state of the Delhi government is this: 'Har-Har Rekha, Ghar-Ghar Theka' (Liquor shops everywhere, liquor delivered to every home). A poor patient comes to a hospital in Delhi, undergoes dialysis for 5 hours and then spends another 5 hours standing in a queue to get medicines. Rekha Gupta does not care why patients are standing in queues. Rekha Gupta is worried about why people who drink alcohol are standing in queues."

Ultimatum Issued to Delhi Government

The AAP has given the Delhi government a 24-hour ultimatum to withdraw the liquor-booking initiative, warning of a major protest if the decision is not reversed. Bharadwaj also demanded the resignation of Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa if the scheme was not withdrawn within the stipulated period.

"We have warned CM Rekha Gupta that if this scheme is not withdrawn within 24 hours, we will demand the resignation of Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa. We will not let him off; we will ensure that he resigns. We are going to launch a massive movement. We are giving the Rekha Gupta government 24 hours," he said.

Warning of an intensified agitation, he added, "If Rekha Gupta does not withdraw this policy, we will launch such a massive movement in Delhi that the police will be left watching. We will not let their government function. Our warning is clear: they have just 24 hours. Rekha Gupta must withdraw this scheme and apologise to the women of Delhi." (ANI)

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