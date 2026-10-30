Recuperating Prasidh Ruled Out Of NZ Odis Siraj Added To India 'A' Squad

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 30 (IANS) India pacer Prasidh Krishna, who is recuperating from a left hamstring injury, has been ruled out of the five-match ODI series against New Zealand, starting from November 4, and will join the India 'A' squad for the final four-day game against New Zealand A, "subject to him clearing the Return to Play (RTP) assessment," the BCCI said on Friday.

Prasidh sustained an injury during an ODI against the West Indies in Guwahati and his availability for the 50-over series against New Zealand was subject to fitness clearance.

"The right-arm pacer, who is recovering from the hamstring injury, will need additional time to build up the workload required to be ready for matches," the BCCI said in a statement.

The board further said that Prasidh will join India 'A' squad for the third and final four-day game against New Zealand A, subject to him clearing the Return to Play (RTP) assessment. This will give him an opportunity to gain match practice and prepare for the two-Test series.

The five-match ODI series will kick off at Eden Park in Auckland on November 4, followed by the second ODI at Basin Reserve in Wellington on November 7.

The action then shifts to Seddon Park, Hamilton, for the third match on November 10, before the series concludes with back-to-back games at Mount Maunganui on November 13 and 15, respectively.

Meanwhile, all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, who was initially named in the squad for the entirety of the ODI series, will now feature in the first match of the series alone before linking up with the A squad for the third unofficial Test starting November 6.

BCCI said, "Nitish Kumar Reddy will remain a part of the ODI squad for the first ODI against New Zealand, scheduled for November 4. Nitish will link up with the India A squad for the third and final four-day game against New Zealand A."

The decision will help Nitish gain match practice ahead of the two-match Test series against New Zealand, starting November 19.

Pacer Mohammed Siraj will join the India A squad for the second four-day game, starting October 31 against New Zealand A in Christchurch at Hagley Oval.

India A's updated squad for the second four-day game against New Zealand A: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Yash Rathod, R. Smaran, Dhruv Jurel (c/wk), Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Shikhar Mohan, Mukesh Choudhary, Mukesh Kumar, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra (wk).

India's updated ODI squad for the first three ODIs: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (vc), KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan (WK), Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy (only for the first ODI)

India's updated ODI squad for fourth and fifth ODIs: Shreyas Iyer [C], Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (wk/vc), Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Mohammed Siraj, Yash Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav