Standard Chartered: Binance Hack May Boost Shift To Dexs

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) A major breach at Binance is prompting fresh debate over whether crypto trading will keep drifting toward decentralized exchanges, with Standard Chartered's Geoffrey Kendrick arguing that investors should ultimately look again at Uniswap.

In an email shared with Cointelegraph, Kendrick said the incident should further increase the trading share of decentralized exchanges (DEXs) relative to centralized exchanges (CEXs). Still, he cautioned that markets may need time to digest what happened before investors adjust positioning.

Standard Chartered's Geoffrey Kendrick expects the Binance hack to push more trading volume toward DEXs over the longer term. Kendrick urged investors to“re-engage” with Uniswap, arguing that DEXs have not shown the same exploit history as large CEXs. CoinGecko data cited by Kendrick shows the top 10 DEX-to-CEX trading ratio rose to 23.5% in Q2 2026, up 2.1 percentage points from Q1. Kendrick maintains a $100 Uniswap price target for 2030, but said the Binance breach could make the forecast conservative. He expects additional near-term downside until key details of the hack emerge and affected assets are unfrozen.

Key takeawaysWhy the Binance breach could tilt volumes toward DEXs

Kendrick's argument is straightforward: when trust is shaken at the largest centralized trading venues, traders often look for alternatives, and decentralized platforms may stand to benefit as a result. He specifically pointed to Uniswap, saying that“the decentralized exchange (DEX) has never had any exploits,” and that the Binance hack should allow the DEX-to-CEX trading ratio to keep rising.

While the comment frames DEX growth as a structural response to CEX risk, Kendrick also emphasized timing. Instead of immediately concluding the market has fully repriced, he suggested that investors should wait until the effects of the Binance attack play out and the full picture becomes clearer.

Trading-share trend: DEXs gaining ground already

The shift Kendrick expects aligns with research he highlighted from CoinGecko. According to a CoinGecko presentation, the“top 10 spot DEX-to-CEX ratio” reached 23.5% in Q2 2026, improving by 2.1 percentage points from Q1 2026.

That matters because it suggests DEX growth isn't starting from zero-decentralized markets were already taking a larger slice of spot trading before the Binance breach. If CEX risk perceptions intensify after a high-profile hack, the existing momentum could accelerate the next step of volume migration, even if near-term price action remains volatile.

What Kendrick says about Uniswap's outlook

Kendrick reiterated his longer-term view on Uniswap. He said he still holds a $100 price target for UNI by 2030, but noted the Binance hack is“another reason why that forecast may end up being too low.”

That position builds on Standard Chartered's earlier thesis-referenced via an earlier Cointelegraph report-that assets locked in DeFi could grow to $2.7 trillion by 2030. In that framework, Uniswap is cast as a major venue not only for crypto spot trading, but also for liquidity tied to tokenized assets moving into decentralized finance.

In other words, Kendrick's case for Uniswap isn't based solely on a single headline. It's tied to a broader expectation that tokenization and DeFi liquidity would expand-and that a credibility shock to centralized trading can make decentralized infrastructure more attractive when users reassess counterparty risk.

Near-term market risk remains: more downside possible

Kendrick also highlighted the likelihood of continued turbulence in the immediate aftermath of the breach. He said he expects“further negative price action in the near term,” pointing to the uncertainty that comes with unfrozen assets and incomplete information about the hack.

Cointelegraph reported that crypto markets extended their decline early Friday following the Binance hack, with BNB down more than 8% over 24 hours and Bitcoin trading near $77,000. The selloff also spilled into DeFi tokens: Aave's AAVE fell 11.3% to $118.54, while Uniswap's UNI dropped 10.4% to $6.48, according to CoinGecko.

Reflecting on what may come next, Kendrick said:“Only after assets are unfrozen and more detail of the hack emerges will we find a new base.” That framing implies the market may need time to determine how much disruption is structural versus temporary-and whether traders will permanently redirect volume away from CEXs or return once confidence stabilizes.

What to watch as the story develops

Investors are likely to focus on when affected funds are unfrozen and on further confirmed details of the breach, since those elements should clarify how long the damage to liquidity and sentiment could last. Beyond the immediate selloff, the key question Kendrick raises is whether the DEX-to-CEX trading ratio continues its upward path-something traders may monitor as DEX volume strengthens relative to centralized venues in the weeks following the hack.

Cointelegraph previously reported that Binance said the $6.3B hack involved a compromised engineer's laptop.

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