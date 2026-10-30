Wood Hires 500Th Iraqi Local In Basra

MENAFN - Iraq Business News) Wood has recruited its 500Iraqi national employee, demonstrating its commitment to building a sustainable workforce to support Iraq's energy sector.

Administration Assistant, Rehab Zubaid, was recruited as her experience aligned perfectly with the role requirements.

Rehab said:

"It is an honour to be the 500th Iraqi employed at Wood in Basra. Joining the company has been an incredible journey of growth and discovery for me. From day one, I've been inspired by the supportive culture and the dynamic environment that encourages creativity and collaboration.

"Working in the Basra office, I've had the opportunity to engage with amazing colleagues and truly make a difference by contributing to various projects within Basra. Wood has not only enhanced my professional skills but has also given me a platform to thrive personally, teaching me the value of teamwork, resilience and adaptability. I'm proud to be part of a company that values its people and their potential."

Wood's first Iraqi employee, Osama Mousa Lazim joined the company 10 years ago and now serves as Iraq Manager - Business Development and Growth.

Osama said:

"I am incredibly proud to reflect on my journey as the first Iraqi employee. Today, I am thrilled to see our vision come to life with talented employees contributing to the growth and success of our operations.

"This milestone represents not only the expansion of our business but also the development of local talent and opportunities in Iraq. Together, we have built a foundation of excellence, innovation and sustainable growth. I look forward to leading our team into an even brighter future, driving progress for both Wood and Iraq."

Wood offers various training and development opportunities for local Iraqis, at all educational levels, to support the growing number of regional energy projects, such as our three-year engineering contract with TotalEnergies.

Early careers opportunities for all

Wood's Basra Graduate Programme, which picked up the Oil and Gas Middle East Talent Programme of the Year award in 2024, involves a structured four-year multidiscipline engineering approach, providing both on-the-job and classroom-based training, as well as opportunities to work on some of the most complex projects across the Middle East. Since its inception in 2016 Wood has recruited 73 graduates across various disciplines in its Basra engineering office, with many progressing to senior engineering positions.

The Wood Basra Design Academy was established to advance the careers of design engineers. The programme trains and retains designers, creating a cross-discipline pool of skills available as needed and provides new opportunities for Basra locals. A 12-month training plan was developed, resulting in several trainees securing full-time positions on projects. The training also covers critical business skills alongside technical knowledge to support comprehensive career growth. The Design Academy reflects Wood's commitment to nurturing local Iraqi talent by investing in early-career professionals.

2025 will welcome our first cohort to the new Basra Technical Training Centre

Classrooms at Wood's new Basra Technical Training Centre (BTTC) have recently become fully operational. The first pilot programme is currently underway, with school and college graduates participating in a variety of courses accredited by the Engineering Construction Industry Training Board (ECITB). The first full cohort, with 60 participants, is expected to start in June 2025.

Together with its client, TotalEnergies, Wood held five recruitment days across 2024, hiring 48 Iraqis across a range of disciplines including HSE, logistics, quality, construction, welding, electrical and document control.

By investing in comprehensive training programs and creating opportunities for professional advancement, Wood is not only enhancing the skills of the Iraqi energy workforce but also contributing to the long-term prosperity of the region.

Wood has operated in Iraq for over 90 years and employs around 850 people, delivering engineering solutions for clients across the country.

Discover more about how Wood is designing the future in Iraq here.





