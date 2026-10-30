Kapita Research And Iraq Business News Announce Strategic Partnership
|"I have great admiration for Kapita's achievements in nurturing Iraqi entrepreneurship. "Kapita Research and Iraq Business News share a vision of a modern and thriving Iraqi private sector, powered by timely and accurate information and insightful analysis. "We are delighted to work together with Kapita to progress this agenda and help build a better Iraq." - Padraig O'Hannelly, Managing Director, Iraq Business News
Kapita Research is dedicated to fostering a research and data-driven decision-making culture in Iraq, offering high-quality research, actionable data insights and technology solutions to empower businesses and investors.Iraq Business News -
Iraq Business News (IBN) is committed to showcasing Iraq's vast opportunities and entrepreneurial spirit, promoting informed decision-making, and building a prosperous future for all Iraqis.
For media enquiries, please contact [email protected] and/or [email protected].
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment