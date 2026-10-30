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Kelly Sheldrick

Kelly Sheldrick


Date: 2026-10-30 01:04:15

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Bat Ecologist & PhD candidate, Murdoch University
Profile Articles

I am a bat ecologist and PhD candidate at Murdoch University, where I study how climate change is affecting bat communities in south-west Western Australia. Over the past 6-7 years I have worked on bat research and conservation projects across Europe, Africa and Australia, with interests spanning bat behaviour, roost ecology, citizen science and survey methods. I currently serve as First Vice President of the Australasian Bat Society and enjoy sharing research that helps people better understand Australia's remarkable but often overlooked bats.

Experience
  • 2023–present Citizen Science Program Manager, Conservation Council of WA
  • 2026–present Phd candidate, Murdoch University
  • 2019–present Bat Ecologist, Freelance
Education
  • 2025 Murdoch University, Masters by Research (Environment and Conservation)
  • 2008 Edith Cowan University, BSc Environmental Management and Conservation Biology
Professional Memberships
  • Chartered Institute of Ecology and Environmental Management

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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