Kelly Sheldrick

Bat Ecologist & PhD candidate, Murdoch University

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I am a bat ecologist and PhD candidate at Murdoch University, where I study how climate change is affecting bat communities in south-west Western Australia. Over the past 6-7 years I have worked on bat research and conservation projects across Europe, Africa and Australia, with interests spanning bat behaviour, roost ecology, citizen science and survey methods. I currently serve as First Vice President of the Australasian Bat Society and enjoy sharing research that helps people better understand Australia's remarkable but often overlooked bats.



2023–present Citizen Science Program Manager, Conservation Council of WA

2026–present Phd candidate, Murdoch University 2019–present Bat Ecologist, Freelance



2025 Murdoch University, Masters by Research (Environment and Conservation) 2008 Edith Cowan University, BSc Environmental Management and Conservation Biology

Chartered Institute of Ecology and Environmental Management

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