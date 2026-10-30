National Guard Troops Strike Russian Molniya-13 Mothership Drone Over Donetsk Region
According to the military, Russian forces use mothership drones to transport their FPV drones closer to the line of contact, thereby extending the range of their deployment.
In the same area, the special forces also destroyed other rare targets: a Russian copter-type UAV equipped with a repeater and a Molniya-2 drone with two engines.Read also: Ukraine strikes Russian airfield with Neptune missiles, two Su-34s destroy ed
As reported by Ukrinform, the Defense Forces of Ukraine recently struck a communications hub, a command post, a UAV workshop and logistics warehouses of Russian forces in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.
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