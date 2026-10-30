From Home-Based Skills To Online Businesses: Women Are Building Their Own Identity

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) In the past, many women used to sew clothes, do embroidery and make various handmade products from their homes. Some stitched beautiful suits, others embroidered fabrics, while some created handmade crafts that could be sold in the market. These women had the skills and the willingness to work hard, but they had limited opportunities to showcase and sell their products to a wider audience.

Many women would give their handmade products to shopkeepers for sale. They spent hours making clothes and handicrafts, but had limited control over their sales and pricing. Some received a fixed payment, while others were given a share of the money earned from sales. As a result, women often did not receive compensation according to the effort they put into their work. Moreover, regularly visiting markets to sell their products was also difficult for them.

Today, social media and online businesses have opened new opportunities for women. They can now share pictures of their products, communicate directly with customers and establish businesses under their own names. This change is not just about a new way of doing business; it also provides women with an opportunity to receive fair value for their hard work.

Challenges in Selling Homemade Skills and Products:

Imagine a woman who spends several hours making a beautiful suit. From selecting the fabric to stitching and embroidery, every stage involves her hard work. However, when she gives the suit to a shopkeeper for sale, there is no guarantee that she will receive payment that reflects her effort.

Shopkeepers have their own stores, access to customers and established sales systems, while women often depend on them to sell their handmade products.

In some cases, women received only 30 or 40 per cent of the total sale proceeds, while the remaining amount went to the shopkeeper. However, this arrangement was not the same for every business, as running a shop and selling products also involved expenses.

The real problem was that many women had limited opportunities to turn their skills into businesses. They were capable of sewing, embroidery and making handicrafts, but they did not always have the opportunity to sell their products independently, reach customers directly or set their own prices.

New Business Opportunities Through Social Media:

In the digital age, mobile phones have created new business opportunities for women. They can now use their phones to take pictures of their products and share them with people through Facebook pages and WhatsApp. This means they no longer have to rely entirely on physical shops to sell their products.

For example, a woman skilled in stitching or embroidery can share pictures of the suits she makes on social media and find potential customers. Similarly, women who make jewellery, handicrafts or other handmade items at home can showcase their work to a wider audience.

Through this approach, women are no longer limited to customers in their local areas; they can also reach buyers in other cities. Customers can contact them directly, ask about prices and place orders according to their preferences.

The most important thing is that women can establish their businesses under their own names. They no longer need to depend on someone else every time they want to sell the products they make.

The Freedom to Set Their Own Product Prices:

One of the major advantages of online businesses is that women can play a direct role in setting prices for their products. They can calculate the costs of raw materials, production, packaging and delivery before deciding on a price. This helps them understand how much it costs to make a product and what price would allow them to earn a reasonable profit.

Of course, simply setting a price according to one's own choice is not enough. Product quality, customers' purchasing power and the prices of similar products available in the market must also be considered. Nevertheless, running a business directly gives women more opportunities to determine the value of their hard work and make their own business decisions.

When women deal directly with their customers, they also gain a better understanding of people's needs, which products are more popular and what areas they should focus on to improve their businesses.

Benefits and Challenges of Online Businesses:

Running a business from home does not mean that success comes easily. Purchasing raw materials and other essential items, taking pictures of finished products, creating social media posts, responding to customer messages, keeping records of orders and sending parcels all require time and attention.

Sometimes customers cancel their orders after placing them, products are returned, or sales fall below expectations. In such situations, women running these businesses may also have to bear financial losses.

That is why it is important to assess one's financial capacity and keep track of expenses before starting a business. Simply creating a social media page does not guarantee success. Product quality, customer trust, reasonable pricing and consistent effort are equally important.

In addition, women need to protect themselves from online fraud, adopt secure payment methods and exercise caution when dealing with customers. Despite these challenges, online businesses provide women with an opportunity to earn through their skills and further develop their abilities.

Building an Identity Alongside Earning an Income:

Starting a business is not just about making money. It also allows women to learn new skills, develop confidence in making their own decisions and make better use of their abilities.

When women run businesses under their own names, they learn how to deal with customers, manage finances and find solutions to problems. Over time, the products they make can become the identity and recognition of their businesses.

This is particularly important for women who, for various reasons, cannot work outside their homes. They can start small businesses according to their circumstances and available resources. However, not every business succeeds, which is why women also need accurate information, financial planning and proper business guidance.

Women's Skills and Changing Opportunities:

When we think about women in the past who made handmade products and gave them to shopkeepers for sale, it becomes clear that they never lacked skills. What they lacked were the means and opportunities to reach customers directly and showcase their work.

Today, social media has created new possibilities in this regard. Women can promote their handmade products, find customers themselves and establish businesses under their own names. This gives them an opportunity to earn through their hard work and have greater control over business decisions.

It would not be accurate to say that online businesses have solved all the problems faced by women. There is still a risk of financial loss, and success requires hard work, planning and consistency. However, online platforms have certainly provided women with new opportunities to turn their skills into a source of income and build a distinct identity for their products.

In my view, the real change is that women worked hard in the past, and they continue to do so today. The difference is that they now have more opportunities to have their hard work recognised under their own names and make their own business decisions.

When women earn through their own skills, they do more than just sell products; they also create a new identity for themselves and build hope for a better future.

Note: This article is based on the personal views of the author and does not necessarily reflect the views of the organisation.