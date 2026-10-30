CIET 2026: How International Business Fits Into Turkmenistan's New Investment Cycle

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The International Conference and Exhibition on the Development of Turkmenistan's Construction, Industrial, Chemical and Energy Sectors (CIET 2026) will take place in Ashgabat on November 3-5, bringing together representatives of international companies and technology providers from 55 countries. According to the conference's official website, more than 800 delegates have registered to attend. The event will bring together government officials, investors, manufacturers and engineering companies. Its agenda covers key areas of production modernization, infrastructure development and investment attraction in Turkmenistan's economy.

The list of participants reflects international business interest in these sectors. It includes companies such as Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Toyo Engineering, Daewoo Engineering & Construction and Topsoe. Their areas of expertise span engineering solutions, industrial equipment, energy technologies and raw material processing. The conference programme includes discussions on industrial modernization, energy and chemical production, infrastructure investment and public-private partnership mechanisms.

The forum will take place amid the implementation of major industrial and energy projects in Turkmenistan, including those aimed at expanding processing capacity. According to the press service of the Turkmen government, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov stressed the importance of the upcoming conference at a Cabinet of Ministers meeting on October 24 and instructed Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Baymyrat Annamammedov to ensure its high-level organization. In this context, CIET's significance extends beyond the presentation of individual sectors: the conference provides an opportunity to examine how international technological cooperation aligns with Turkmenistan's investment plans and the development of interconnected industries.

A significant share of Turkmenistan's industrial infrastructure is being developed with the participation of foreign contractors and technology companies whose cooperation with the country extends beyond individual construction contracts. Their accumulated experience in the Turkmen market provides a basis for further involvement in projects requiring engineering expertise and specialized technologies.

One example of cooperation between the construction and chemical sectors is a project to build a urea production complex with an annual capacity of 1.155 million tons in Balkan Region. In September 2025, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov signed a decree authorizing the state concern Turkmenhimiya to conclude a contract with Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Türkiye's Gap İnşaat for the design and construction of the facility. Construction is scheduled to begin in July 2026, with completion planned for February 2030. The project involves not only the construction of an industrial facility but also the creation of capacity for large-scale chemical production.

A key question for the long-term impact of international cooperation is whether major contracts generate sustained orders for local manufacturers, engineering firms and transport companies, thereby strengthening Turkmenistan's own capabilities. As new industrial and energy projects are launched, the scale of investment matters, but so does the extent to which their economic impact spreads beyond the construction sites themselves.

One of the main drivers of this process is the fourth phase of development of the Galkynysh gas field, one of the world's largest. A contract between the state concern Turkmengaz and China's CNPC Amu Darya Petroleum Company Ltd. considers the construction of gas processing facilities with an annual capacity of 10 billion cubic meters, along with the drilling of the required production wells. The project is estimated to cost $5.1 billion. Its completion is also expected to create 1,041 jobs. The Turkmen side is providing the full financing, while the Chinese company is responsible for design and construction. This division of roles illustrates an important feature of Turkmenistan's current investment cycle, which is gaining momentum with the launch of the field's fourth development phase: public investment generates substantial demand for foreign technologies, engineering solutions and construction services.

The launch of major energy projects can also shape investment activity for years to come. The fourth phase of Galkynysh development is expected not only to expand gas infrastructure but also to generate additional demand for construction, transportation, equipment and services in related industries.

Trend examined this issue in greater detail in its analytical article,“Inside Turkmenistan's investment cycle: How Turkish contractors anchor a new phase of economic expansion.” The cycle is based on the potential for major investments in the gas sector to trigger a chain of subsequent orders in other industries. Companies that already have experience operating in Turkmenistan and understand the requirements of local customers are well positioned to secure contracts in new areas.

This is particularly evident in construction, where Turkish contractors have established a significant presence in state infrastructure and industrial projects over the years. According to Turkish Trade Minister Ömer Bolat, Turkish companies had implemented 1,098 projects in Turkmenistan worth a total of $56 billion as of February 2026. This scale of involvement means that the country's further infrastructure development will rely to a considerable extent on established business relationships, accumulated experience and the capabilities of companies that have long operated in the market. As new projects are launched, the extent to which this established system of cooperation creates opportunities for local businesses and strengthens Turkmenistan's own production capabilities will also become increasingly important.

Against this backdrop, the CIET 2026 agenda shows that the development of the construction and industrial sectors is being considered alongside investment attraction, production modernization and the expansion of higher value-added output. The programme specifically highlights deeper raw material processing, chemical industry development, the introduction of modern technologies and production localization. These priorities reflect Turkmenistan's efforts to use its resource base to develop new production areas and strengthen its industrial capacity.

Another area of focus will be public-private partnerships, project financing and the participation of banks and international financial institutions in infrastructure projects. The programme also includes digital technologies in construction, smart city concepts and engineering skills development. CIET therefore addresses several interconnected requirements for economic development: access to capital and technology, the creation of production capacity and the development of the expertise needed to operate it. The practical outcome of the forum will depend on the specific agreements and projects that emerge from meetings between government representatives and businesses.

CIET 2026 reflects the next stage of Turkmenistan's economic priorities. Alongside the development of energy infrastructure, the country is seeking to expand industrial processing, modernize production and attract technologies for related sectors. In this respect, the forum provides a platform for exploring ways to connect major investment projects with the development of national industry and business.

The long-term results will depend on how effectively international experience can be combined with domestic production capabilities. If new projects generate demand not only for construction but also for products, services and expertise supplied by Turkmen enterprises, the investment cycle could produce wider economic benefits. This link between capital investment, technology and the development of domestic production capacity will help determine the contribution of international cooperation to Turkmenistan's next stage of economic development.