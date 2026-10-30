UP BJP Leaders Say Amit Shah's Visit To Boost Party Workers Ahead Of 2027 Polls

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Oct 30 (IANS) BJP leaders on Friday said Union Home Minister Amit Shah's participation in the party's Uttar Pradesh State Working Committee meeting would boost the morale of workers and provide guidance ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

Speaking to IANS, UP Minister Narendra Kumar Kashyap said HM Shah's visit would energise party workers, while discussions would focus on preparing a comprehensive strategy for the upcoming elections.

“The visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to the Bharatiya Janata Party's State Working Committee meeting will boost the enthusiasm of party workers. Discussions will also focus on formulating a comprehensive strategy for the 2027 Assembly elections, with the aim of forming the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh for the third consecutive time,” he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, while speaking to the media, said, "It is the Bharatiya Janata Party's Working Committee meeting. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is like a guardian to all of us, will inaugurate the meeting and provide fresh energy and guidance to the party's organisational structure in the state."

Rajya Sabha member Geeta Shakya said the meeting was the first State Working Committee gathering following the party's reconstitution.

“Today is the first working committee meeting following the reconstitution of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Our leader and guide, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, is joining us today. We are excited and eagerly awaiting his arrival to receive his guidance,” she said.

BJP MLA Abhay Singh said HM Shah was being warmly welcomed in Lucknow and across the state. He added that the Home Minister's visit was expected to bring fresh decisions and direction for the party.

“The Bharatiya Janata Party is not making any new preparations; it works round the clock, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, throughout the year,” he said.

BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi said the party regularly organises working committee meetings, study sessions and training programmes because it functions as an organisation rather than a family-run outfit.

“This distinctive organisational functioning is what makes the BJP a 'party with a difference',” he said.

BJP MLA Prateek Bhushan Singh also expressed enthusiasm over HM Shah's participation, saying party leaders and office-bearers were looking forward to his guidance as preparations for the 2027 Assembly elections gathered momentum.

Amit Shah will address the Uttar Pradesh BJP's state executive committee meeting in Lucknow on Friday, as the party steps up its organisational preparations and begins gearing up for the 2027 Assembly elections.

The meeting will review the party's organisational activities and discuss its future action plan, with a focus on strengthening the party's grassroots network and improving coordination among its leaders and workers across the state.

The official X account of the Office of Union Home Minister announced the programme on Thursday, saying,“Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri @AmitShah ji will address the Uttar Pradesh BJP's state executive meeting in Lucknow tomorrow.”

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, both Deputy CMs, senior state leaders and members of the state executive committee are expected to attend the meeting.

The deliberations are likely to focus on organisational preparedness, the party's election strategy and plans for the 2027 Assembly polls. The BJP is expected to review its organisational structure and discuss ways to strengthen its presence at the grassroots level ahead of the electoral contest.

The meeting assumes significance as the party looks to accelerate its organisational activities across Uttar Pradesh and ensure better coordination between its state leadership and workers at the grassroots level.