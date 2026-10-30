Selena Gomez Celebrates 25 Years Of Friendship With 'Constant' Demi Lovato

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 30 (IANS) Actress-singer Selena Gomez celebrated her over 25-year-long friendship with singer Demi Lovato, calling her one of the most real and honest human beings in her life.

Selena, who featured Demi in the latest campaign for her beauty brand, shared an emotional note on Instagram looking back on their journey of friendship, growth and the dreams they shared since childhood.

“Over 25 years of ups and downs in life and friendship and growth, there has always been a constant that has brought me back to you, @ddlovato. You were the person who knew the seven-year-old me who just had a dream, and I knew that you had a very big dream, too.”

Selena went on to add:“I love what we've been through. I'm proud of what we've been through. Thank you for still being one of the most unbelievably real honest human beings in my life. Thanks for making me blush extra hard for this campaign. I love you with all my heart.

Hope you like our campaign, guys! Having Demi be a part of this chapter means so, so much to me. Selena.”

Selena began her career as a child actress on the children's television series Barney & Friends and emerged as a teen idol with Wizards of Waverly Place. She then released three albums Kiss & Tell, A Year Without Rain and When the Sun Goes Down.

She has starred in films, including Another Cinderella Story, Monte Carlo, Spring Breakers, Hotel Transylvania film franchise, The Fundamentals of Caring, The Dead Don't Die and Emilia Pérez.

Gomez has produced series such as 13 Reasons Why, and Selena + Chef, and Only Murders in the Building since 2021.

Her accolades include an Actor Award, an American Music Award, a Billboard Music Award, a Cannes Film Festival Award, two MTV Video Music Awards and 16 Guinness World Records.