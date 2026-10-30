Leaders Honor Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar On His Birth Anniversary

Political Leaders Honor Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay, DMK president and former Chief Minister MK Stalin and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami paid floral tributes to Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar on Friday on the occasion of his 119th birth anniversary and the 64th Guru Pooja. While CM Vijay paid homage at Nandanam, Stalin paid homage to Thevar's statue at Goripalayam before proceeding to Theppakulam, where he received a grand welcome from party cadres and garlanded the statue of the Marutha Pandiar brothers. He later left for Pasumpon village near Kamuthi in Ramanathapuram district, where the Guru Pooja ceremony is being observed.

Palaniswami also paid floral tributes to Thevar's statue at Goripalayam before arriving at Theppakulam, where AIADMK cadres welcomed him with traditional Tharai music, a cow dance performance and firecrackers. Following the homage, Palaniswami garlanded the statue of the Marutha Pandiar brothers. Party cadres also presented him with swords during the event. He subsequently left for Pasumpon along with AIADMK leaders Sellur Raju, R B Udhayakumar and Dindigul Srinivasan to participate in the Guru Pooja ceremony.

Commemorations and Security Arrangements

MDMK General Secretary Vaiko after Garlanding Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar statue at Goripalayam arrived to Theppakulam Garlanded Marutha Pandiar Brothers statue. Following this, Vaiko left for Pasumpon, where the 64th Guru Pooja ceremony is being observed at Pasumpon Village near Kamuthi in Ramanathapuram District. Tamil Nadu ministers CTR Nirmal Kumar, Raju and Madan Raja also paid floral tributes to Muthuramalinga Thevar at Pasumpon on the occasion.

In view of the Thevar Jayanthi celebrations, elaborate security arrangements have been made across four southern districts - Madurai, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga and Virudhunagar. Around 18,000 police personnel, including seven Deputy Inspectors General (DIGs) and 40 Superintendents of Police (SPs), have been deployed under the supervision of South Zone Inspector General of Police Vijayendra Bidari. As part of the security arrangements, 118 vehicle-checking points have been established and 480 CCTV cameras installed for round-the-clock surveillance. Liquor shops across the four districts have also been closed as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order.

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