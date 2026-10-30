Why Did MA, LNG, VTRS Stocks Surge To 52-Week Highs?



MA stock gained more than 4% at close after its Q3 earnings results soared past Wall Street expectations.

LNG stock gained more than 7% at close after its earnings results impressed Wall Street and Main Street. VTRS stock was up more than 2% amid recent positive catalysts.

Shares of Mastercard Inc. (MA), Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) and Viatris Inc. (VTRS) climbed to 52-week highs on Thursday amid strong quarterly results and positive company catalysts.

MA stock gained more than 4% at close after its third-quarter (Q3) earnings results outdid Wall Street expectations.

LNG stock soared more than 7% at close after its earnings results impressed Wall Street and Main Street.

VTRS stock was up more than 2% on strong, growing financial performance and rising Wall Street optimism.

Mastercard Earnings Soar Past Expectations

MA stock jumped to a 52-week high of $641.56 during regular trading hours on Thursday, marking its best session since January after posting blowout third-quarter (Q3) results.

The company posted $9.81 billion in quarterly revenue, up 14% year-over-year and ahead of analyst estimates. Net profit rose to $4.63 billion from $3.93 billion in the same period last year, and earnings per share rose to $5.28 from $4.34 in the previous year's comparable quarter.

Mastercard's Payment Network revenue rose 11% to drive core transaction flows, while Value-Added Services and Solutions revenue jumped 19%.

Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs also raised its price target on MA stock to $743 from $716 and kept a 'Buy' rating, implying nearly 17% upside from the stock's last close.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around MA stock improved from 'bearish' to 'neutral' territory over 24 hours. Shares of the company have gained about 12% year-to-date.

Cheniere Energy Wows With Q3 Results

LNG stock climbed to a 52-week high of $321.22 on Thursday, posting its steepest climb in nearly four years after its Q3 results came in stronger than expected.

The company reported revenue of $6.17 billion for the period, a 39% climb from $4.44 billion in the year-ago quarter. Net income was $1.17 billion, and earnings per share rose 18.9% to $5.65. Both top-line and bottom-line figures beat Wall Street expectations.

The firm said the beat was revenue-driven rather than cost-engineered, with top-line expansion outpacing earnings growth, suggesting the company is capturing genuine volume and pricing momentum in the liquefied natural gas export market.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around LNG stock was 'bullish' at the time of writing. The company's shares have jumped more than 65% in 2026.

Viatris Rises On Strong Positive Catalysts

VTRS stock jumped to an annual high of $19.23 on Thursday, putting it on track for a second consecutive month of gains.

The company has recently clocked strong financial performance, raised full-year guidance, announced major strategic acquisitions, and received FDA approvals.

The stock has also garnered Wall Street optimism. Earlier this week, Piper Sandler analyst David Amsellem raised Viatris's price target to $14 from $13 and kept a 'Neutral' rating on the shares while reviewing the third-quarter cycle for mid-to-large-cap commercial-stage biopharma companies.

The analyst said that, at a high level, the multiple expansion for large caps is justified, adding that this kind of expansion should flow more to the "smaller of the larger caps."

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around VTRS stock was 'bearish' at the time of writing. The company's shares have gained nearly 54% year-to-date.

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