Karnataka Weather LATEST Update: Dry Spell Continues New Low-Pressure Area Forms Over Bay Of Bengal

Karnataka Weather LATEST Update: Karnataka is likely to continue experiencing dry weather on October 30, with little rainfall expected across most districts. Meanwhile, a new low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal is keeping weather officials alert

While Karnataka continues to experience dry weather, a fresh low-pressure area has developed over the south-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining parts of the Andaman Sea.

The weather system is expected to move in a northwesterly direction over the coming days. It could gradually approach the coastal regions of northern Tamil Nadu and southern Andhra Pradesh.

Meteorologists are closely monitoring the system to determine whether it will intensify into a depression or a cyclonic storm. However, there is currently no indication of any immediate direct impact on Karnataka.

Following the withdrawal of the monsoon, weather conditions across Karnataka have undergone a noticeable change. With the transition from the rainy season to winter underway, dry weather is expected to dominate the state.

According to the weather forecast, most parts of Karnataka are likely to remain dry on Friday, October 30. Daytime maximum temperatures could remain around 1 to 3 degrees Celsius above the seasonal average.

Nighttime temperatures may also fluctuate slightly, with minimum temperatures expected to stay between 0.5 degrees Celsius below and 1.5 degrees Celsius above normal.

The combination of clear skies and reduced rainfall could make afternoons relatively warmer, even as early mornings and nights begin to feel cooler in some areas.

Bengaluru is likely to experience relatively cool conditions during the early morning hours, followed by warmer weather as the day progresses. Rainfall chances remain low across most districts of Coastal Karnataka and North Interior Karnataka, where dry conditions are expected to prevail.

South Interior Karnataka districts, including Mysuru, Mandya and Chamarajanagar, are also likely to experience predominantly dry weather. Similar conditions are expected across the Malnad region, covering Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga.

Although daytime temperatures may remain relatively high, residents in these areas could experience cooler mornings and late nights, with dew formation possible.

Weather experts have also advised farmers to plan agricultural activities, crop management and harvesting operations according to the prevailing dry conditions.

Meanwhile, if the low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal moves closer to the Tamil Nadu coast, some districts of South Interior Karnataka could experience increased cloud cover and moderate rainfall in the coming days.