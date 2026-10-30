Rajamouli Loves THIS K Raghavendra Rao Film The Most, And Here's Why It Stands Out

Veteran director K Raghavendra Rao has influenced generations of filmmakers, including SS Rajamouli. But do you know which classic film by Darshakendrudu remains Jakkanna's all-time favourite? Find out more here.

Director K Raghavendra Rao shaped Tollywood cinema with his unique taking style and vision. Many top filmmakers worked under him as assistant directors, including world-famous director SS Rajamouli. Rajamouli started his early career as an assistant under Raghavendra Rao and learned key filmmaking techniques from him. Out of all the films directed by Darshakendrudu, Rajamouli loves one specific classic movie immensely.

Global director SS Rajamouli repeatedly stated that Bobbili Brahmanna remains his top favorite film among all works directed by K Raghavendra Rao. Rajamouli watched this classic film after becoming an assistant director, and every frame impressed him deeply. He highlighted the iconic crane shot introducing actor Chalapathi Rao into the village, explaining how that single shot perfectly established the authority of the village judge post without requiring any police system.

Director K Raghavendra Rao created a major trend in Telugu cinema by adding comedy elements to serious villain characters. Filming comedy through negative roles required immense creative courage at that time, and only Raghavendra Rao pulled it off successfully. SS Rajamouli jokingly admitted that he himself cannot extract comedy from villain characters like his guru did.

Rebel Star Krishnam Raju gave an incredible performance in Bobbili Brahmanna, especially with his powerful mustache dialogues. Powerful writing by Paruchuri Brothers lifted the film to extreme height. SS Rajamouli revealed that he understood the true depth behind technical scenes-like stopping a cart on train tracks and the dramatic hand bleed-a full decade after watching the movie.