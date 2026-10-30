Prasidh Krishna Ruled Out Of India ODI Series Against New Zealand Team

Prasidh Krishna Ruled Out of ODI Series

The Indian team faced a major blow as seamer Prasidh Krishna was ruled out of India's five-match ODI series against New Zealand as he continues his recovery from a hamstring injury and requires more time to regain match fitness. Subject to clearing his Return to Play assessment, he will join the India A squad for the third four-day match against New Zealand A to gain match practice ahead of the Test series. Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj will join India A for the second four-day match, beginning October 31.

"Prasidh Krishna, whose availability for India's five-match ODI series against New Zealand was subject to fitness clearance, is ruled out of the ODI series. The right-arm pacer, who is recovering from the hamstring injury, will need additional time to build up the workload required to be ready for matches," as per a statement from the BCCI.

India A Squad Updates and Nitish Kumar Reddy

News Prasidh Krishna ruled out of ODI series. Mohd. Siraj will join the India A squad for the 2nd four-day game. Nitish Kumar Reddy will link up with the India A squad for the 3rd four-day game More details | #TeamIndia | #NZvIND - BCCI (@BCCI) October 30, 2026

"Prasidh will join India A squad for the third and final four-day game against New Zealand A, subject to him clearing the Return to Play (RTP) assessment. This will give him an opportunity to gain match practice and prepare for the Test series. Mohammed Siraj, meanwhile, will join the India A squad for the second four-day game, starting October 31, 2026, against New Zealand A," the statement further added.

While, all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy will remain part of India's squad for the first ODI against New Zealand on November 4, before joining the India A squad for the third four-day match against New Zealand A to gain match practice ahead of the two-Test series beginning November 19.

"Nitish Kumar Reddy will remain a part of the ODI squad for the first ODI against New Zealand, which will be played on November 04, 2026. Nitish will link up with the India A squad for the third and final four-day game against New Zealand A, which will help him gain match practice ahead of the two-match Test series against New Zealand, starting November 19, 2026," the statement concluded.

Updated Squad Information

India ODI Squads

India's updated ODI squad for the first three ODIs: Shubman Gill [C], Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer [VC], KL Rahul [WK], Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan [WK], Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy (only for the first ODI).

India's updated ODI squad for the fourth and fifth ODIs: Shreyas Iyer [C], Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan [WK, VC], Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Kumar Kushagra [WK], Mohammed Siraj, Yash Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav.

India A Squad

India A's updated squad for the second four-day game against New Zealand A: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Yash Rathod, R. Smaran, Dhruv Jurel [C] [WK], Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Shikhar Mohan, Mukesh Choudhary, Mukesh Kumar, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra [WK]. (ANI)

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