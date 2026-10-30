CC Shareholders Have Rights If You Lost Money Investing In The Chemours Company Contact Robbins LLP For Information About Recovering Your Losses

The Chemours Company faces allegations that it materially overstated market demand for its products.

Investors who purchased Chemours securities during the Class Period and suffered significant losses should contact Robbins LLP for information about the lawsuit and the December 7, 2026 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

Why Was Chemours Sued?

The complaint alleges that, during the Class Period, defendants failed to disclose that:

(i) defendants had materially overstated aftermarket demand for their Opteon products;

(ii) demand for such products was decreasing because of defendants' overselling Opteon products in the preceding fiscal year;

(iii) as a result of these undisclosed issues, defendants' financial guidance for the 2026 fiscal year was unreliable; and

(iv) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Why Did Chemours Stock Drop?

Plaintiff alleges that on August 4, 2026, after market hours, Chemours announced second quarter 2026 financial results. Among other things, the Company reduced its adjusted EBITDA full-year guidance to $775 million to $825 million (from $800 million to $900 million previously). Further, on the accompanying earnings call, management admitted that“[a]s a result of the initial channel fill, aftermarket customers built additional inventory, creating an oversupplied channel heading into 2026.” Management further disclosed“from the Q2 and Q3 perspective, there's probably about $65 million of aftermarket sales that realistically, you think about like-for-like probably should have been allocated to more of this year.” On this news, Chemours's stock price fell $3.34 per share, or 18.63%, to close at $14.59 per share on August 5, 2026.

What Can Chemours Shareholders Do Now?

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired The Chemours Company securities during the Class Period may be eligible to serve as lead plaintiff. The lead plaintiff is a court-appointed investor who represents the interests of all class members throughout the litigation. Stockholders who wish to seek appointment as lead plaintiff must move the court no later than December 7, 2026. Contact Robbins LLP for information about the appointment process.

Shareholders do not need to serve as lead plaintiff to share in any potential recovery. Investors who do not seek appointment may remain absent class members.

Does It Cost Anything to Participate?

No. Robbins LLP represents investors on a contingency fee basis, with no upfront or out-of-pocket fees or expenses.

Contact Robbins LLP

Investors seeking additional information about The Chemours Company securities class action may contact Robbins LLP by submitting an inquiry, emailing attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or calling (800) 350-6003.

Why Robbins LLP?

A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, Robbins LLP represents investors in securities fraud and shareholder derivative litigation. We have helped restore more than $2 billion in value to shareholders and secured some of the largest recoveries in shareholder derivative litigation history.

"Companies have an obligation to provide investors with complete and accurate information so that markets can function fairly and efficiently," said Brian J. Robbins, Founding Partner of Robbins LLP.

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Contact:

Aaron Dumas, Jr.

Robbins LLP

5060 Shoreham Pl., Ste. 300

San Diego, CA 92122

...

(800) 350-6003









