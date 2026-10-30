CCB Shareholders Have Rights If You Lost Money Investing In Coastal Financial Corporation Contact Robbins LLP For Information About Recovering Your Losses

The complaint alleges that Coastal Financial Corporation misled investors regarding its business prospects and risk management practices.

Investors who suffered significant losses during the Class Period should contact Robbins LLP for information before the December 1, 2026 lead plaintiff deadline.

Why Was Coastal Sued?

According to the complaint, during the Class Period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements about the growth and credit quality of Coastal's CCBX business, the adequacy of the Company's risk management and credit reporting practices, and the credit protections afforded by Coastal's CCBX partner indemnification agreements. While making these statements, Coastal failed to disclose that the credit quality of the substantial CCBX partner loan portfolio, comprising approximately $500 million in loans and nearly 23% of all CCBX loans, had materially deteriorated, exposing Coastal to significant losses.

Why Did Coastal Stock Drop?

The complaint alleges that on July 30, 2026, Coastal announced its second quarter 2026 financial results, and held an earnings call to provide investors with additional context for its financial performance and key developments. During the call, defendants acknowledged that the quarter included "significant and unusual items that warrant a direct explanation." Coastal reported a surprise GAAP net loss of $42.1 million, driven primarily by a $68.8 million credit expense associated with a single CCBX partner relationship. The credit expense consisted of a $48 million valuation adjustment to the related credit enhancement asset and a $22.8 million provision for credit losses associated with the partner's indemnification obligations. Defendants further disclosed that the affected portfolio consisted of approximately $500 million in underlying loans, together with the related reimbursement exposure.

On this news, Coastal's common stock price fell $30.75 per share on July 30, 2026, erasing approximately $470 million in market capitalization.

What Can Coastal Shareholders Do Now?

Investors who purchased Coastal Financial Corporation stock during the Class Period may be eligible to serve as lead plaintiff. The lead plaintiff is a court-appointed investor who represents the interests of all class members throughout the litigation. Stockholders who wish to lead the class action should contact Robbins LLP before the December 1, 2026 lead plaintiff deadline.

Serving as lead plaintiff is not required to share in any potential recovery. Investors who do not seek appointment may remain absent class members.

Does It Cost Anything to Participate?

No. Robbins LLP represents investors on a contingency fee basis.

Contact Robbins LLP

Investors seeking additional information about the Coastal Finance Corporation securities class action may contact Robbins LLP by submitting an inquiry, emailing attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or calling (800) 350-6003.

Why Robbins LLP?

A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, Robbins LLP represents investors in securities fraud and shareholder derivative litigation. We have helped restore more than $2 billion in value to shareholders and secured some of the largest recoveries in shareholder derivative litigation history.

"Companies have an obligation to provide investors with complete and accurate information so that markets can function fairly and efficiently," said Brian J. Robbins, Founding Partner of Robbins LLP.

To be notified if a class action against Coastal Finance Corporation settles, or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

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Contact:

Aaron Dumas, Jr.

Robbins LLP

5060 Shoreham Pl., Ste. 300

San Diego, CA 92122

...

(800) 350-6003









