Delhi Police Seize Over 1,073 Kg Of Firecrackers Register 10 Firs

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 30 (IANS) The Delhi Police have intensified their crackdown on the unauthorised sale, possession and storage of firecrackers ahead of the festive season, registering 10 FIRs and seizing 1,073.426 kg of firecrackers across five police station areas.

According to a police statement issued on Friday, the seizures were made in the jurisdictions of Lahori Gate, Burari, Kotwali, Bara Hindu Rao and Subzi Mandi police stations as part of efforts to safeguard public safety and maintain law and order during the festive period.

The highest recovery of 622.88 kg was made in the Subzi Mandi area, followed by 178.5 kg in Bara Hindu Rao, 107.6 kg in Kotwali, 88.916 kg in Lahori Gate and 75.53 kg in Burari.

At Lahori Gate police station, an FIR (No. 0504/2026) was registered on October 16 under Sections 223(b) and 288 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 5 and 9B of the Explosives Act. A total of 88.916 kg of firecrackers was recovered from an area in front of Sir Sobha Singh Polyclinic.

In the Burari area, FIR No. 0753/2026 was registered on October 18 under Sections 223(a) and 288 of the BNS and Section 9B of the Explosives Act. Police recovered 75.53 kg of firecrackers from in front of House No. 163, Gali No. 11, B-Block, Himgiri.

Kotwali police registered two FIRs in connection with the recoveries. On October 18, FIR No. 0862/2026 was registered after 93 kg of firecrackers were recovered from Angoori Bagh Fool Wala Road, near Prabha Dharamshala. Subsequently, on October 27, FIR No. 0942/2026 was registered following the recovery of 14.6 kg of firecrackers near Moti Cinema in Chandni Chowk. The cases were registered under Section 288 of the BNS and Section 9B of the Explosives Act.

In Bara Hindu Rao, three FIRs, Nos. 263/2026, 264/2026 and 266/2026 were registered on October 24 and 25. Police recovered 49.7 kg of firecrackers in the first two cases and 128.8 kg in the third case from the Mahavir Bazar area, taking the total seizure to 178.5 kg.

Subzi Mandi police registered three FIRs -- 453/2026, 456/2026 and 462/2026 on October 23, 25 and 27, respectively. The recoveries included 272.58 kg from Gali Mandir Wali, near Arya Mandir; 318.5 kg from another location under the police station's jurisdiction; and 31.8 kg near Pul Bangash on Roshanara Road.

The North District Police said unauthorised storage and unsafe handling of firecrackers could pose serious risks of fires and injuries, particularly in crowded markets and residential areas.

Residents, traders, shopkeepers and property owners have been urged to comply with applicable regulations and refrain from unauthorised sale, possession and storage of firecrackers. Citizens have also been urged to report suspected violations to the police promptly.

The police reiterated their commitment to protecting lives and property and ensuring safe and orderly festive celebrations.

Further investigation and legal action are underway in the cases.