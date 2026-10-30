GOOGL Shareholders Have Rights If You Lost Money Investing In Alphabet Inc. Contact Robbins LLP For Information About Recovering Your Losses

Investors who suffered significant losses during the Class Period should contact Robbins LLP for information before the November 30, 2026 lead plaintiff deadline.

Why Was Alphabet Sued?

According to the complaint, on May 19, 2026, Alphabet hosted its annual Google I/O developer conference. During the conference, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Sundar Pichai, announced its much-anticipated latest artificial intelligence offering Gemini 3.5 Pro would launch in June 2026.

Plaintiff alleges that during the Class Period, defendants failed to disclose to investors that the Gemini 3.5 Pro was delivering disappointing training results, and that, as a result, the launch of Gemini 3.5 Pro would be significantly delayed.

Why Did Alphabet Stock Drop?

On July 16, 2026, at approximately 2:00 PM EST, Bloomberg reported that Google is“months behind schedule on delivering Gemini 3.5 Pro, its most powerful flagship AI model” due to the Company's ongoing coding efforts. Specifically,“[l]ate last month, Google updated the data being used to train Gemini in an attempt to improve [its] skills, but the results were disappointing.” On this news, Alphabet's Class A common stock price fell $16.46, or 4.4%, to close at $354.46 per share on July 16, 2026, on unusually heavy trading volume. Alphabet's Class C common stock price fell $16.39, or 4.4%, to close at $353.58 per share on July 16, 2026.

What Can Shareholders Do Now?

Investors who purchased Alphabet Inc. during the Class Period may be eligible to serve as lead plaintiff. The lead plaintiff is a court-appointed investor who represents the interests of all class members throughout the litigation. Stockholders who wish to lead the class action should contact Robbins LLP for information before the November 30, 2026 lead plaintiff deadline.

Serving as lead plaintiff is not required to share in any potential recovery. Investors who do not seek appointment may remain absent class members.

Does It Cost Anything to Participate?

No. Robbins LLP represents investors on a contingency fee basis.

Contact Robbins LLP

Investors seeking additional information about the Alphabet Inc. securities class action may contact Robbins LLP by submitting an inquiry, emailing attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or calling (800) 350-6003.

Why Robbins LLP

A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, Robbins LLP represents investors in securities fraud and shareholder derivative litigation. We have helped restore more than $2 billion in value to shareholders and secured some of the largest recoveries in shareholder derivative litigation history.

"Companies have an obligation to provide investors with complete and accurate information so that markets can function fairly and efficiently," said Brian J. Robbins, Founding Partner of Robbins LLP.

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Contact:

Aaron Dumas, Jr.

Robbins LLP

5060 Shoreham Pl., Ste. 300

San Diego, CA 92122

...

(800) 350-6003









