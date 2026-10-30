Apollo's Total Health Model Demonstrates How Rural Healthcare Can Transform Lives
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Aragonda, Andhra Pradesh, October 29, 2026 – Demonstrating how healthcare can become a catalyst for community transformation, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited (AHEL) and Apollo Foundation today celebrated the impact of the Total Health model in Aragonda, in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district. What began with a rural hospital has evolved into an integrated approach to community development, bringing together healthcare, preventive health, education, nutrition, safe drinking water, skill development and livelihood opportunities to impact over 483 million people.
Launched by Apollo Foundation in Aragonda in 2013, Total Health, a CSR initiative of AHEL, extends Apollo's vision of healthcare beyond clinical care to address the wider determinants of lifelong wellbeing. The initiative has since expanded to over 23 geographies, delivered more than 2 lakh yoga training sessions, and served over 10.89 lakh meals through its nutritious meal programme over the 13 years since its inception. It has also enabled rural employment for over 300 women through textile and jute production units.
Ms. Upasana Kamineni Konidela, Vice Chairperson – CSR and Director – Projects, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., said, "Aragonda has shown that lasting health outcomes are created beyond the walls of a hospital. The transformation we have witnessed here demonstrates how integrated, community-led healthcare models can create sustainable change and serve as a blueprint for replication across other states and underserved regions."
Commenting on the journey, Dr. Prathap C. Reddy, Founder Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group, said, "Aragonda is where my journey began, and it has always strengthened my belief that quality, affordable healthcare must reach every Indian, regardless of where they live. We began by bringing modern medicine to this village. But the true promise of healthcare lies beyond treating disease – in creating conditions for people to flourish. Medicine can save lives, but to change the health of a generation, we must also change the conditions in which life is lived. I believe Aragonda will stand for an idea larger than itself: that a healthier India will be built not only in its great cities, but in its smallest villages."
Building Healthier Communities, Beyond Healthcare
Apollo Foundation works through its various arms and partners, including Total Health, Billion Hearts Beating Foundation, Apollo Telemedicine Networking Foundation, SACHi and Aragonda Vikas Trust, to deliver a range of community-focused interventions. These span primary healthcare, diagnostics, telemedicine, mobile medical services, cancer screening and access to treatment, as well as free heart surgeries and lifelong follow-up for children.
Ms. Preetha Reddy, Executive Vice Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., added, "Over the past two decades, Apollo Hospitals Aragonda has demonstrated that the impact of healthcare extends far beyond clinical care. Through its pioneering model, the hospital has not only improved health outcomes but also enabled women to access livelihoods, strengthened families and enabled communities to take ownership of their wellbeing."
Dr Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals said, "India's next healthcare revolution will not be measured by how many hospitals we build, but by how many illnesses we prevent and how many healthy years we add to people's lives. Aragonda is our living blueprint for that future-where technology, prevention and community empowerment come together to make world-class healthcare accessible to every Indian, regardless of their pin code."
Livelihood generation is another key pillar of Total Health. Through apparel and jute production units in Aragonda, Amrabad and Chevella, the programme promotes women's economic independence. In the past year alone, around 300 women working through these units produced nearly 2.9 lakh jute bags and over 1.25 lakh pieces of clothing.
Bringing Orthopaedic Care Closer to Home: 1,000 Knee Replacements in Aragonda
Driven by his conviction that world-class healthcare should not remain confined to large cities, Dr. Prathap C. Reddy, Founder Chairman of the Apollo Hospitals Group, established a 50-bed secondary care hospital in Aragonda, his birthplace, in 2000. Twenty-six years later, Apollo Hospitals Aragonda has served more than 1.67 lakh patients and completed over 12,000 surgeries, including a milestone of 1,000 total knee replacement (TKR) surgeries. The achievement underscores how advanced healthcare can be made accessible to rural communities, reducing the need for patients to travel to distant cities for specialised treatment.
The hospital's total knee replacement programme has grown steadily, from 100 procedures in 2019 to 500 in 2022 and now 1,000. Its clinical capabilities were further demonstrated by the completion of 19 knee replacement surgeries in a single day, led by Dr. Madan Mohan Reddy, Dr. Vijay Kishore Kondreddy, Dr. Kunal Patel and the wider clinical team.
Dr. Jayapal (Anil) Reddy, Clinical Associate Professor, Section of Cardiology, California University of Science and Medicine, said, "Apollo Hospitals Aragonda is a powerful example of the 'Heal in India' vision, proving that world-class healthcare does not have to be limited by geography. It is now ready for the world. As a physician practising in the United States and a native of Aragonda, I take pride in seeing advanced surgery, critical care, emergency services and diagnostics available in my own village. Dr. Prathap C. Reddy's vision has created not just a hospital, but an enduring healthcare legacy for generations.
Launched by Apollo Foundation in Aragonda in 2013, Total Health, a CSR initiative of AHEL, extends Apollo's vision of healthcare beyond clinical care to address the wider determinants of lifelong wellbeing. The initiative has since expanded to over 23 geographies, delivered more than 2 lakh yoga training sessions, and served over 10.89 lakh meals through its nutritious meal programme over the 13 years since its inception. It has also enabled rural employment for over 300 women through textile and jute production units.
Ms. Upasana Kamineni Konidela, Vice Chairperson – CSR and Director – Projects, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., said, "Aragonda has shown that lasting health outcomes are created beyond the walls of a hospital. The transformation we have witnessed here demonstrates how integrated, community-led healthcare models can create sustainable change and serve as a blueprint for replication across other states and underserved regions."
Commenting on the journey, Dr. Prathap C. Reddy, Founder Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group, said, "Aragonda is where my journey began, and it has always strengthened my belief that quality, affordable healthcare must reach every Indian, regardless of where they live. We began by bringing modern medicine to this village. But the true promise of healthcare lies beyond treating disease – in creating conditions for people to flourish. Medicine can save lives, but to change the health of a generation, we must also change the conditions in which life is lived. I believe Aragonda will stand for an idea larger than itself: that a healthier India will be built not only in its great cities, but in its smallest villages."
Building Healthier Communities, Beyond Healthcare
Apollo Foundation works through its various arms and partners, including Total Health, Billion Hearts Beating Foundation, Apollo Telemedicine Networking Foundation, SACHi and Aragonda Vikas Trust, to deliver a range of community-focused interventions. These span primary healthcare, diagnostics, telemedicine, mobile medical services, cancer screening and access to treatment, as well as free heart surgeries and lifelong follow-up for children.
Ms. Preetha Reddy, Executive Vice Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., added, "Over the past two decades, Apollo Hospitals Aragonda has demonstrated that the impact of healthcare extends far beyond clinical care. Through its pioneering model, the hospital has not only improved health outcomes but also enabled women to access livelihoods, strengthened families and enabled communities to take ownership of their wellbeing."
Dr Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals said, "India's next healthcare revolution will not be measured by how many hospitals we build, but by how many illnesses we prevent and how many healthy years we add to people's lives. Aragonda is our living blueprint for that future-where technology, prevention and community empowerment come together to make world-class healthcare accessible to every Indian, regardless of their pin code."
Livelihood generation is another key pillar of Total Health. Through apparel and jute production units in Aragonda, Amrabad and Chevella, the programme promotes women's economic independence. In the past year alone, around 300 women working through these units produced nearly 2.9 lakh jute bags and over 1.25 lakh pieces of clothing.
Bringing Orthopaedic Care Closer to Home: 1,000 Knee Replacements in Aragonda
Driven by his conviction that world-class healthcare should not remain confined to large cities, Dr. Prathap C. Reddy, Founder Chairman of the Apollo Hospitals Group, established a 50-bed secondary care hospital in Aragonda, his birthplace, in 2000. Twenty-six years later, Apollo Hospitals Aragonda has served more than 1.67 lakh patients and completed over 12,000 surgeries, including a milestone of 1,000 total knee replacement (TKR) surgeries. The achievement underscores how advanced healthcare can be made accessible to rural communities, reducing the need for patients to travel to distant cities for specialised treatment.
The hospital's total knee replacement programme has grown steadily, from 100 procedures in 2019 to 500 in 2022 and now 1,000. Its clinical capabilities were further demonstrated by the completion of 19 knee replacement surgeries in a single day, led by Dr. Madan Mohan Reddy, Dr. Vijay Kishore Kondreddy, Dr. Kunal Patel and the wider clinical team.
Dr. Jayapal (Anil) Reddy, Clinical Associate Professor, Section of Cardiology, California University of Science and Medicine, said, "Apollo Hospitals Aragonda is a powerful example of the 'Heal in India' vision, proving that world-class healthcare does not have to be limited by geography. It is now ready for the world. As a physician practising in the United States and a native of Aragonda, I take pride in seeing advanced surgery, critical care, emergency services and diagnostics available in my own village. Dr. Prathap C. Reddy's vision has created not just a hospital, but an enduring healthcare legacy for generations.
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