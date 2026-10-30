Cyclone Arnab Puts Two Bihar Districts On Red Alert Weather Warnings Issued For Others

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 30 (IANS) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued weather warnings for several districts of Bihar on Friday under the impact of Cyclone Arnab, forecasting heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds.

A red alert has been issued for Sitamarhi and Madhubani, where extremely heavy rainfall and lightning are likely.

An orange alert has been issued for Darbhanga, Sheohar, East Champaran and West Champaran, with heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and strong winds of 40-50 kmph expected.

Yellow alerts have been issued for several other districts, including Patna, warning of rain, thunderstorms and lightning.

Residents have been advised to remain alert and follow district-specific weather advisories.

According to the Meteorological Centre in Patna, the impact of the weather system is expected to continue until October 31.

The IMD has also forecast a significant decline in maximum temperatures in several parts of Bihar, with cooler conditions likely after the rainfall.

The changing weather has brought an early winter-like chill to parts of the state.

Patna, in particular, has witnessed a notable fall in temperature amid cloudy skies and intermittent rain.

The weather department has cautioned that heavy rainfall could lead to waterlogging and disrupt normal movement in affected areas.

Strong winds and lightning also pose risks to people working outdoors.

Residents have been advised to take shelter inside safe, enclosed buildings during thunderstorms.

They should avoid open fields, refrain from standing under trees and stay away from exposed locations during lightning activity.

The Meteorological Centre has also urged people not to pay attention to rumours and to rely on official weather bulletins and government advisories for accurate information.

The IMD's latest district-wise warning indicates that adverse weather conditions are likely to persist in parts of Bihar through Saturday, October 31.

Cyclone Arnab has heavily disrupted normal life in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The coastal areas of Odhisa, Jharkhand and Bihar are also affected by it.