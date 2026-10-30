Supriya Pathak Prepares Wholesome Gujarati Thali For Mira Rajput On Karwa Chauth

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 30 (IANS) Actress Supriya Pathak turned chef at home as she prepared an elaborate Gujarati thali for her daughters-in-law Mira Rajput and Manukriti on the occasion of Karwa Chauth.

Her daughter Sanah Kapur offered a glimpse of the preparations and the special family celebration through a series of stories on her social media account.

In one of the videos shared by Sanah, Supriya was seen standing in the kitchen, preparing bhakris on a hot tawa. Sanah playfully called her the "original cutie pie" and described her as the "perfect 2026 saas".

The video captured Supriya personally cooking a full fledged elaborate Gujarati meal for her family.

In another social media story, Sanah shared a glimpse of the elaborate Gujarati thali, describing it as the "totally capture worthy, much talked about thali at your service!!"

The traditional spread featured an assortment of Gujarati delicacies, including different vegetable preparations, dal, kadhi, rice, rotis and bhakris, along with savoury accompaniments and other dishes served in traditional bowls on a beautifully arranged platter.

Sanah also shared an adorable video of Supriya posing with Mira and Manukriti. The veteran actress was seen standing between the two, affectionately embracing them as they smiled for the camera.

Calling them "The recipient cuties", Sanah revealed the special ladies for whom the elaborate meal had been prepared for.

Mira and Supriya have often spoken about their affection for each other. Mira had earlier shared a picture of a Gujarati thali prepared by Supriya and affectionately captioned it, "Not-a-Khichdi by Hansa. Saras Gujju Thali Supriya Ben". The reference was towards Supriya's popular character Hansa Parekh from the sitcom Khichdi.

Supriya has also spoken fondly about Mira's culinary skills. In an earlier interview, she described Mira as a great cook and praised her appam, stew and Khao Suey. More recently, in March 2026, she said that Mira was their "missing child" who had found her way home.

–IANS

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