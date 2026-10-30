Output Factory For Adobe Indesign Now Supports Creative Cloud 2027

MENAFN - GetNews) Zevrix Solutions introduces Output Factory 3.3, a maintenance update enhancing its automation tool for Adobe InDesign. The software streamlines printing and exporting to PDF, EPUB, TIFF, and other formats, featuring batch processing, layer versioning, variable file names, auto-preflighting, and PDF merging. The latest version adds compatibility with the upcoming InDesign 2027 and includes several user interface enhancements requested by customers to refine user experience.

Toronto, ON, Canada - October 29, 2026 - Zevrix Solutions today announces the release of Output Factory 3.3, a compatibility update to its renowned output automation tool for Adobe InDesign. Rated 5-star by InDesign Magazine, has become an indispensable asset for prepress houses, publishers, advertising agencies, and printers worldwide by simplifying and accelerating their workflows. The software helps eliminate repetitive labor and minimizes errors through advanced batch processing and time-saving output controls.

This update introduces support for Adobe InDesign 2027, currently available as a public beta, ensuring users can leverage the newest features without delay. The software's user interface has been refreshed with retina-resolution icons replacing outdated versions, improving visual appeal and clarity. Additionally, several user interface glitches caused by recent macOS appearance bugs have been fixed to ensure a smoother experience.

"Output Factory has been the single biggest time-saver I've encountered in ten years of print production," says Mike Agate, Head of Production of Which?, Europe's largest consumer rights organization. "With the reduction in head count and efficiency savings, it must have paid for itself 500 times over."

Output Factory enhances InDesign workflows with automated batch processing and pre-defined actions, significantly cutting down on repetitive tasks and errors. Key features and advantages include:

-Hands-free batch output from InDesign to PDF, TIFF, IDML, and other formats

-Variable output file names based on diverse data sources

-Export every n pages as a single PDF file

-Run custom AppleScript and JavaScript scripts

-Layer versioning: output layer combinations as single files

-Output files to multiple formats with one click

-Eliminate errors with auto-preflighting

-Create PDF security presets

Pricing and Availability:

Output Factory can be purchased from Zevrix website for US$169.95 (Lite version $99.95), as well as from authorized resellers and Adobe Exchange. Trial is also available for download. The update is free for the users of Output Factory 3.x, and $84.97 to upgrade from earlier Output Factory earlier. Output Factory requires macOS 10.12-27.x and Adobe InDesign CS6-2027.

About Zevrix Solutions

Located in Toronto, Canada, Zevrix Solutions provides productivity solutions for Adobe Creative Cloud software, PDF workflows, graphic file diagnostics, file delivery and Microsoft Office on macOS. Zevrix is dedicated to help professionals increase their profits through automating everyday tasks, producing error-free documents, saving disk space and cutting production costs. For more information, visit .