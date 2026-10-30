The 2Nd Tour Of Guizhou-Eco-Province International Road Cycling Race Concludes Successfully

MENAFN - GetNews)On October 27th, at Renhuai Jiudu Square, as riders crossed the finish line of S9 Sauce-Aroma Baijiu Stage, The 2nd Tour of Guizhou-Eco-Province International Road Cycling Race drew to a successful close after 11 days of competition covering nine prefecture-level cities and autonomous prefecture across Guizhou Province.

The event featured a 1,205-kilometre race route with a total elevation gain of 18,135 metres, consisting of nine stages, 18 sprint points and 15 mountain-climb points. Behind these figures lies an alpine endurance challenge completed by professional cyclists from 24 countries and regions over 11 days amid the karst mountain ranges.

“Eleven days of the Tour have brought us to this triumphant finish. This splendid medal embodies athletes' cycling craft and fighting spirit; it is also a beautiful rainbow stringing together the stunning landscapes of colourful Guizhou. World-class beauty shines even brighter beneath turning bicycle wheels,” said Ma Lei, Party Secretary and Director-General of Guizhou Provincial Sports Bureau. He extended congratulations to riders who had conquered countless mountains to finish the gruelling event, and expressed gratitude to all event staff as well as millions of online followers who experienced Guizhou's charm through the race.

Boasting China's Highest Total Elevation Gain for Multi - Day Races: Tour of Guizhou Pursues an Ambition

The Tour of Guizhou-Eco-Province registers the highest total elevation gain among domestic professional multi-day cycling races in China. Its impressive statistics speak volumes: 1,205 kilometres in total distance and 18,135 metres of cumulative climbing - equivalent to scaling more than two Mount Everest summits starting from sea level.

“The moment I saw the course map, I stared at it for five minutes, wondering how I would take on this unprecedented challenge of successive high-altitude climbs,” commented Lee Kuan-Hsien, a rider from Chinese Taipei. He believes many fellow athletes shared his hesitation between taking on the challenge and holding back.“This course ranks among Asia's most demanding. It redefines my understanding of road cycling every single day, so I simply had to compete.”

Crafted collectively by the Miaoling, Dalou, Wumeng and Wuling mountain ranges, this exceptional race track is Guizhou's special gift to global cyclists, widely recognised as China's race with characteristics reminiscent of the Tour de France.

As one of China's rare high-mountain multi-day courses, its average daily climbing exceeds 2,000 metres, comparable to the Tour de France. Unlike its European counterpart, however, nearly none of its nine stages offer flat-road respite. Riders face an unrelenting rhythm of rolling terrain followed by steep climbs, then more rolling roads. In terms of per-stage climbing density and continuous physical strain, the event matches the competitive intensity of world-leading multi-stage races.

“It is painful yet rewarding. Every single day is brutally tough. This one-of-a-kind Chinese course reshapes riders' perceptions of domestic stage races,” shared Quinten Lie Weiryn from Team HuanSheng-VONOA-Taishan. With constantly shifting standings, the Tour demands well-rounded athletic ability, which gives the competition its true value.

Challenges unfold across diverse segments: a 6-kilometre steep climb right from the start of S2 Tianma Stage; the daunting HC-graded 14-kilometre ascent on S3 Kiwifruit Stage,the race's queen stage; more than 3,200 metres of rolling elevation on S6 Maojian Tea Stage and fierce tactical battles along winding mountain highways during S7 Blueberry Stage. Some Chinese riders joked mid-race that they“wanted to head home”, repeatedly asking“where are Guizhou's flat roads?” - yet each overcame hardship to achieve personal breakthroughs.

“The Tour of Guizhou-Eco-Province increases its difficulty progressively. It acts like a mirror, revealing both my strengths and weaknesses,” said Qin Haoran of Yuepuleifeng Intercontinental Team. In his view, sustained development of the Tour will build it into a top-tier competition and help domestic cyclists close the gap with elite European athletes. Such mountain-oriented courses are scarce within China and deserve respect and bold pursuit.“This year's successful edition will surely draw more high-level teams to compete in future.”

Building a“Chinese Tour de France” and establishing a world-calibre testing ground within China is no empty slogan - proven by every kilometre riders have covered.

“The Tour of Guizhou-Eco-Province is exceptionally well-organised. I sincerely hope it can one day stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the Tour de France. That is a wonderful vision,” remarked Francisco Mancebo from Pingtan International Tourism Island Team, a seven-time Tour-de-France veteran, for whom this Guizhou event represents another major peak to conquer.

Some spectators wonder whether the race's climb-focused layout, with fewer mass-sprint showdowns, diminishes viewing appeal. On the contrary, suspense persists throughout every stage.

“Tactical manoeuvres unfold from start to finish. Climbing prowess alone cannot guarantee victory. Stage podiums keep changing, and riders must ride at maximum power from the starting gun,” explained Wei Xi of KuaiKe Intercontinental Team. Treating the Tour as a milestone in his professional career, he believes conquering this demanding route will pave the way for future racing achievements.

A Journey across Nine Cities, Nine Local Flavours: A Moving Showcase for Guizhou, the Eco - Province

Beyond athletic competition, the Tour of Guizhou-Eco-Province integrates local industries and cultural-tourism resources. Each stage bears a distinctive name inspired by regional specialties and local aspirations for a good life: Guiyang-Gui'an Coffee, Bijie Gastrodia Elata, Liupanshui Kiwifruit, Qianxinan Passion Fruit, Anshun Rosa Roxburghii, Qiannan Maojian Tea, Qiandongnan Blueberry, Tongren Matcha, and Zunyi Jiangxiang (Sauce-Flavour Baijiu).

These nine names represent local produce from nine geographical zones, featured in float parades, on-site product exhibitions and race prizes.

“Stage themes are closely tied to race honours. Every day feels like opening a surprise box. The organisers have shown brilliant creativity,” said Li Chaoyi from Lunfeng ROTOR Chengdu Intercontinental Team.“I will remember Guizhou's magnificent mountains, sincere local people and unforgettable flavours.” Foreign riders also visited the renowned Village BA basketball court, deeply impressed by Guizhou sports' creativity and passion.

World-class scenery meets world-class competition. The race route passes six national 5A-level tourist attractions and nine 4A-level sites. Near the Anshun stage roars the Huangguoshu Waterfall; at the end of the Tongren stage rests Fanjing Mountain amid drifting cloud seas. Scenic highlights including Wujiangyuan Hundred-Li Gallery, Hundred-Li Azalea, Miaoling Tunpu, Duyun Tea Plantations and Chishui River unfold beneath turning wheels. S7 Blueberry Stage finished right beside the Village BA basketball court, where ethnic-minority communities welcomed competing athletes with grand ceremonies. Traversing more than 50 towns and over 100 villages, the race brought high-level professional cycling literally to residents' doorsteps.

“Notice how clean our bicycles stay throughout the ride. Guizhou's environment is extraordinary. Passing the foothills of Fanjing Mountain, we saw crystal-clear rivers. I have never witnessed such breathtaking natural ecosystems,” observed Zheng Xing, Team Manager of Lunfeng ROTOR Chengdu Intercontinental Team.

Rasmus Næskov from Denmark Fusion Team specifically took photographs beside Huangguoshu Waterfall:“It is magnificent! I feel incredibly fortunate to cycle through such spectacular landscapes. I love Guizhou!”

The slogan“Travel Guizhou while following the race” has become tangible through the Tour of Guizhou-Eco-Province. The charm of China's Eco-Province is vividly displayed. World-famous landscapes are no longer static postcard images. The 1,205-kilometre course weaves them into a flowing scroll. Audiences watching live broadcasts witness not only riders battling headwinds, but also Guizhou's mountains, waters and curling cooking smoke rising above villages.

Eleven days, nine prefectures, 18,135 metres of climbing. Much like mellow sauce-flavour baijiu, the Tour of Guizhou-Eco-Province leaves lasting memories for participants and audiences alike.

This competition delivers far more than championship trophies and four special-jersey honours. It has created a gruelling mountain-performance test ground, tempering domestic riders who have pushed their limits on HC-graded long ascents and gained deeper self-awareness. It has forged a dynamic scenic corridor scented with coffee and baijiu, linking iconic tourist destinations such as Huangguoshu Waterfall and Fanjing Mountain together with rich local folk culture, capturing international cyclists' admiration for Guizhou. For the first time, Guizhou's unique mountain resources have been fully transformed into a rideable race circuit of this scale.

“I love China. I love Guizhou!” wrote Ecuadorian cyclist Jonathan Caicedo in hand-written Chinese characters after the event.

The 2nd Tour of Guizhou-Eco-Province International Road Cycling Race has reached its successful conclusion. In editions to come, the mountains will stand waiting for pelotons to return.

Organisers: Chinese Cycling Association, Guizhou Provincial Sports Bureau, Guizhou Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, Guizhou Provincial Department of Transport, together with People's Governments of all participating prefecture-level cities and autonomous regions.

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About The 2nd Tour of Guizhou‐Eco‐Province International Road Cycling Race

The 2nd Tour of Guizhou‐Eco‐Province International Road Cycling Race wrapped up in Renhuai after 11‐day competition across 9 Guizhou prefectures. Boasting 1,205 km route and 18,135 m total elevation gain, it gathered cyclists from 24 countries and regions. Featuring challenging mountain tracks, the event integrated local specialties and scenic spots. It showcased Guizhou's eco‐tourism charm and became a high‐level testing ground for domestic riders.