Bigg Boss Malayalam 8: Yuva Krishna Praises Kadal Komban, Here's What Impressed Him

Actor Yuva Krishna, who is the husband of current season contestant Mridula, openly shared his support for Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8 contestant Sreeraj, popular as Kadal Komban. Yuva said he genuinely loves Komban childlike nature. However, he pointed out that trusting people way too easily works against him in the game. Yuva added that people watching from outside might think he himself has an attitude problem, but he is actually quite similar to Komban in real life.

Speaking in an interview with Ginger Media, Yuva Krishna said, "Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8 feels like a nursery class when you watch some of Komban antics. Komban protects and nurtures that inner child inside him so carefully. Most of us usually try to crush our inner child. But you should never suppress it like that. If you keep that innocence alive with you, life becomes so much more beautiful than what we live right now. I am also someone who does the exact same thing. People looking at me might think I carry a lot of ego and attitude. But I am an extremely childish person inside. When I meet people who match my vibe, that fun side comes out immediately.

Yuva added that Komban biggest weakness in the show is putting blind faith in fellow contestants. "Komban trusts people way too much, and that is his main negative. First, he trusted Aishwarya blindly. Later, he did the same with Shijin. When an unexpected backstab comes from their side, he gets completely shattered and goes down emotionally. We all saw this happen clearly in Aishwarya case," Yuva explained during the chat.