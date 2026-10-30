Heavy Rainfall Triggers Tree Uprooting And Power Outage In Gurugram

Tree Uprooting Causes Power Outages in Gurugram

Continuous rainfall in Gurugram led to a large tree being uprooted in a residential area of Sector 46, damaging three electricity poles and disrupting several power lines, with electricity supply in the area remaining affected since 9 PM on Thursday. The incident caused a power outage in the residential locality, leaving several households without electricity overnight. The tree fell amid continuous rainfall in the region, which has witnessed spells of rain and thunderstorms over the past 24 hours.

Weather Forecast and Regional Impact

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a yellow alert for Delhi and adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) districts on October 29, forecasting spells of rain and thunderstorms over the next 24 to 48 hours. According to the Regional Meteorological Centre in New Delhi, widespread weather activity was expected across Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad, with generally cloudy skies and spells of light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. The weather office had also forecast isolated pockets of heavy rainfall during the night, with the wet spell expected to continue into October 30.

Temperature and Air Quality Changes

Meanwhile, overnight showers brought a change in weather conditions across Delhi-NCR, with temperatures dipping and air quality showing signs of improvement in the national capital. Delhi recorded its coldest October day in four years on Thursday, October 29, as remnants of Cyclone Arnab interacted with a western disturbance, bringing rainfall, thunderstorms and dense cloud cover. At Safdarjung, the city's base weather station, the maximum temperature settled at 25.4 degrees Celsius, 5.6 degrees below normal. The minimum temperature was recorded at 19.2 degrees Celsius, around 3.1 degrees above normal. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) near India Gate dropped to 93, placing it in the 'Satisfactory' category (51-100), following several days of 'Poor' air quality.

Future Outlook and Southern India Forecast

The IMD has forecast partly cloudy skies across Delhi-NCR on October 31, followed by mainly clear weather on November 1 and 2, with no weather warnings in place. Beyond the northern region, the weather office has also forecast fairly widespread to widespread rainfall over Coastal Karnataka, Kerala, South Interior Karnataka, Telangana and Coastal Andhra Pradesh between November 2 and 4. Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam are likely to receive isolated very heavy rainfall on November 2 and 3, while strong gusty winds reaching up to 60 kmph, along with thundersqualls, are expected over Telangana.

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