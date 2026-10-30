Associate Lecturer in Public Relations, Western Sydney University

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Vanessa Campbell is a communication educator, researcher and practitioner with more than 30 years' experience across public relations, community engagement, events and strategic communication. She is an Associate Lecturer in Public Relations at Western Sydney University currently researching communication and social media engagement in the not-for-profit sector, with a particular interest in organisations that support families and communities. Her research explores how communication can be framed effectively in digital environments to engage communities, encourage participation and make important information accessible and meaningful.

She also brings significant practical experience to the topic of Halloween safety. For more than 10 years, Vanessa planned and delivered community Halloween events attracting between 1,000 and 5,000 people, providing opportunities to observe how families behave in busy Halloween environments and how safety messages and practices translate into real-world community settings.

For over 10 years she has assisted Kidsafe NSW on child injury prevention messaging and campaigns. While reviewing digital statistics to determine what safety messages are being engaged with by Australian families.

–present Associate Lecturer in Strategic Communication, Western Sydney University

2018 Charles Sturt University, Master of Communication (with Distinction)

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