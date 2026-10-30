Unveiling Janu Residences, Al Marjan Island By Aman Group: A New Coastal Expression Of Janu Living

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Janu expands its residential portfolio into Ras Al Khaimah, one of the United Arab Emirates most compelling destinations Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Set along the shores of Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah, Janu Al Marjan Island brings Janu's distinctive approach to coastal living to one of the United Arab Emirates' most anticipated and exclusive waterfront addresses for the first time. Just 70 km from Dubai, the development is located adjacent to Wynn Al Marjan Island, the region's first integrated resort. Part of Aman Group, Janu is a hotel, residence and lifestyle brand offering a new expression of hospitality, centred on connection, wellbeing and shared experiences.

Jointly developed by Marjan and Wynn Resorts and envisioned by SCDA Architects, Janu Al Marjan Island comprises a 132-key hotel alongside a limited collection of 73 branded residences, ranging from 197-square-metre one-bedroom homes to a 1,761-square-metre five-bedroom penthouse crowning the tower. The development also features five secluded Marina Villas positioned along the island's eastern shoreline, offering sunrise views over the Arabian Gulf. Expansive terraces and private swimming pools are complemented by floor-to-ceiling windows framing sweeping views of the open sea and Ras Al Khaimah's coastline. Selected residences feature generous double-height living spaces reinforcing a seamless relationship between the interiors and the surrounding landscape.

Designed to balance privacy with connection, Janu Al Marjan Island offers exclusive residential amenities, including a private arrival experience with a dedicated entrance lobby, a residents-only lounge and fitness centre, Janu Al Marjan Island remains rooted in the brand's defining principles of connection and shared experiences.

Residents enjoy direct access to a 265-metre-long private beach and exclusive mooring at the island's superyacht Wynn Marina, accommodating yachts of up to 85 metres in length, alongside seamless access to the hotel's expansive, state-of-the-art 2,496-square-metre Janu Spa and Wellness Centre. An extensive collection of amenities includes a fitness centre, cryotherapy facilities, a padel court, a 30-metre swimming pool and six distinctive dining and entertainment destinations, including Janu's signature Chinese restaurant, Hu Jing, and a vibrant Beach Club.

Groundbreaking for Janu Al Marjan Island took place in July 2026, marking the commencement of construction and reflecting the shared vision of Marjan and Wynn Resorts in driving Ras Al Khaimah's transformation into a leading destination for luxury hospitality, residential living and leisure.

The launch builds on Janu's growing presence in the United Arab Emirates and globally, following the introduction of Janu Residences, Dubai earlier this year as the brand's first residential offering in the country. It also follows the success of Janu Tokyo, the brand's debut property, recognised among The World's 50 Best Hotels within two years of opening and awarded two MICHELIN Keys, with forthcoming destinations in Turks and Caicos, Montenegro and Saudi Arabia.

For Janu Residences sales enquiries, please contact... to arrange a private appointment with a member of our team at the Janu Al Marjan Island Sales Showroom.

About Janu:

Derived from the Sanskrit word for 'soul', Janu is a hospitality brand alive to the rhythm of its destination. Part of the Aman Group, Janu energises and inspires with transformative spaces, innovative dining destinations and state-of-the-art wellness facilities. Since its founding in 2020, Janu has been poised to complement Aman's legacy with its inaugural hotel, Janu Tokyo, opening in March 2024 and a robust pipeline of future developments including Dubai, Turks & Caicos, Montenegro and Ras Al Khaimah amongst others.

About Aman Group:

Aman was founded in 1988 with the vision of building a collection of intimate retreats with the unassuming, warm hospitality of a gracious private home. The first, Amanpuri (place of peace), in Phuket, Thailand, introduced the concept and, since then, Aman has grown to encompass 36 exquisitely serene hotels, resorts and branded residences, ranging from the urban to the remote, in 21 destinations across the globe. Aman has a robust pipeline of future projects under construction.

In recent years, Aman Group has grown to offer its coveted lifestyle beyond the parameters of its havens including Aman Skincare (2018), supplement range Sva (2020), Aman Fine Fragrance (2020), ready-to-wear collection The Essentials by Aman (2021), performance skincare line Aman Essential Skin (2023) and Aman Interiors (2023) offering bespoke designed furniture items inspired by the world of Aman.

With innovation a cornerstone of the brand's philosophy, in 2020 Aman introduced a new hotel brand, Janu – meaning 'soul' in Sanskrit. Janu energises and inspires with transformative spaces, innovative dining destinations and state-of-the-art wellness facilities, offering a new expression of hospitality. In March 2024, Janu's inaugural hotel, Janu Tokyo, opened its doors and several forthcoming Janu hotels are already in development.

About Marjan LLC:

Marjan is the investment, hospitality and lifestyle company in Ras Al Khaimah, redefining destination development by combining visionary master planning with world-class hospitality and vibrant community living. As the force behind iconic projects such as Al Marjan Island, Marjan Beach and RAK Central, Marjan is also the joint development partner with Wynn Resorts for Wynn Al Marjan Island. Together, these projects are helping drive Ras Al Khaimah's transformation into one of the world's most dynamic, sustainable and liveable destinations for investors, residents and visitors alike.

About Wynn Resorts, Limited:

Traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (NASDAQ: WYNN) and part of the S&P 500 Index, Wynn Resorts owns and operates globally recognized properties across North America, Europe and Asia, including Wynn Las Vegas, Encore Boston Harbor, Wynn Macau, Wynn Palace and Wynn Mayfair in London. Wynn Al Marjan Island, Wynn Resorts' first oceanfront resort, is a joint development by Wynn Resorts and Marjan and is set to open in 2027.