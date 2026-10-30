Dubai International Chamber Organises 143 Bilateral Business Meetings In Nairobi To Strengthen Trade Cooperation Between Companies From Dubai And Kenya
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Dubai-based companies participated in trade mission under the 'Next Frontiers' programme as part of the New Horizons initiative Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
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Salem AlShamsi:“We are committed to creating valuable opportunities that support the international expansion ambitions of Dubai-based companies and help them build sustainable commercial partnerships in promising markets.”
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