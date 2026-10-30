Dubai International Chamber Organises 143 Bilateral Business Meetings In Nairobi To Strengthen Trade Cooperation Between Companies From Dubai And Kenya

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai-based companies participated in trade mission under the 'Next Frontiers' programme as part of the New Horizons initiative Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Salem AlShamsi:“We are committed to creating valuable opportunities that support the international expansion ambitions of Dubai-based companies and help them build sustainable commercial partnerships in promising markets.”

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Dubai, UAE – Dubai International Chamber, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, organised 143 bilateral business meetings between companies from Dubai and Kenya in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital.

The meetings took place during a recent trade mission led by the chamber under the 'Next Frontiers' programme as part of the New Horizons initiative, which aims to support the expansion of Dubai-based companies into promising international markets and strengthen their global partnerships.

The meetings enabled Dubai-based companies participating in the mission to engage directly with potential partners in Kenya, showcase their products and services, explore opportunities for cooperation, and expand their business networks. The discussions provided valuable insights into local market needs and business requirements, while identifying potential partnerships aligned with the companies' expansion plans. These engagements laid the groundwork for commercial relationships that will support their growth in Kenya.

Salem Al Shamsi, Executive Vice President of International Relations at Dubai Chambers, said:“We are committed to creating valuable opportunities that support the international expansion ambitions of Dubai-based companies and help them build sustainable commercial partnerships in promising markets. Targeted business meetings play an important role in connecting companies with suitable partners and enabling them to identify growth opportunities aligned with their objectives and capabilities. This helps strengthen their competitiveness and expand their presence in international markets.”

The Next Frontiers programme focuses on organising highly targeted, sector-focused trade missions tailored to the priorities of participating companies and the opportunities available in each market. This is achieved through pre-arranged business meetings with carefully selected organisations whose activities and interests match the companies' objectives. The programme leverages the chamber's international network of representative offices to identify potential partners, coordinate meetings, and follow up on their outcomes.

The programme is designed to support companies ready to export or expand internationally by helping them explore market entry options, including distribution arrangements, commercial representation, joint ventures, and strategic partnerships. It also supports efforts to diversify supply chains.

Dubai International Chamber's representative office in Nairobi plays an important role in strengthening relationships and partnerships between the business communities in Dubai and Kenya. The office promotes Dubai's competitive advantages as a global business hub and provides valuable market intelligence to help Kenyan companies establish a presence in Dubai and use the city as a base for international expansion.

The office also supports Dubai-based companies seeking to expand into Kenya by providing specialised market insights, identifying trade and investment opportunities, and connecting businesses with trusted local partners to facilitate market entry and support sustainable growth.