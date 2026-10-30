Press Release: Fastercapital Highlights Le Chocolat Des Iles' Retail Expansion And Go-To-Market Progress

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Summary: Le Chocolat des Iles, a U.S.-based premium chocolate brand, today reported a series of commercial and operational milestones as it advances with ongoing FasterCapital support... Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Austin, United States & Dubai, UAE

Le Chocolat des Iles, a U.S.-based premium chocolate brand, today reported a series of commercial and operational milestones as it advances with ongoing FasterCapital support through the Launchup program. Recent progress includes retail enablement via UNFI Endless Aisle, active sales-agent drop-ship activation, KeHE Trend Finder selection, and a focused DTC content and affiliate rollout.

FasterCapital continues to provide ongoing support through the Launchup program as the company focuses on retail activation, partner-driven DTC acquisition, and refinement of unit economics during this current growth stage.

What the Startup Delivers?

Le Chocolat des Iles produces finished premium chocolate bars positioned for natural and specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels. Current activity emphasizes enabling broader retail ordering, activating drop-ship sales through agents, leveraging distributor trend programs, and building measurable social content to support DTC customer acquisition.

Current FasterCapital Support

FasterCapital's ongoing collaboration with Le Chocolat des Iles includes: – Milestone planning and prioritization aligned to retail and DTC activation – Execution follow-up tied to distributor, agent, and affiliate negotiations – Fundraising readiness guidance and contribution-margin review support – Pitch and communications refinement for retail and partner outreach – Introductions to relevant ecosystem stakeholders where appropriate

Current Execution

Priorities The startup's current priorities are: – Supporting broader retail access through UNFI Endless Aisle onboarding and coordinated account activation – Scaling a capital-light revenue activation model via active and prospective sales agents (including negotiations with a national natural retail agent) – Preparing retail merchandising with KeHE Trend Finder visibility – Launching an affiliate program with Impact and a structured TikTok content series (target: 50 videos) to build measurable DTC demand – Converting inventory readiness (~100,000 finished bars) into coordinated retail and DTC activation and continuing refinement of unit economics and contribution margin

Ecosystem Relevance

Le Chocolat des Iles' push into distributor platforms and natural retail aligns with category trends favoring premium, origin-driven confections and partner-led distribution models. The combination of digital ordering enablement, agent drop-ship, and distributor trend programs supports a pragmatic route-to-shelf and route-to-consumer approach in the U.S. natural retail channel.

Funding Readiness

Note The team continues to refine unit economics and contribution-margin modeling as part of fundraising-readiness activities with FasterCapital. This effort focuses on improving financial clarity and investor-facing materials; no funding outcomes are guaranteed.

Leadership Comment

Hesham Zreik, Founder and CEO of FasterCapital, said: 'We're pleased to continue supporting Le Chocolat des Iles through Launchup. Our team is focused on current execution priorities, milestone tracking, and connecting the startup with relevant ecosystem stakeholders as it advances.'

About Le Chocolat des Iles

Le Chocolat des Iles is a premium chocolate brand focused on handcrafted bars tailored for natural and specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels. The company combines product craftsmanship with partner-driven distribution and digital marketing to reach health- and quality-focused consumers.

About FasterCapital

FasterCapital works with founders to turn plans into disciplined execution through milestone-based support, hands-on guidance, and improved fundraising readiness. With programs including Launchup, FasterCapital helps startups sharpen positioning, clarify priorities, and connect with relevant ecosystem stakeholders as they grow.