IFS To Showcase Industrial AI Solutions For The Energy Sector At ADIPEC 2026

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Duabi, United Arab Emirates – October, 2026: IFS, the leading provider of Industrial AI software, will showcase its advanced Industrial AI capabilities, IFS Intelligence and integrated Asset Lifecycle Management (ALM) solutions for the energy sector at ADIPEC 2026, taking place from 2–5 November at ADNEC, Abu Dhabi. Participating alongside Microsoft, IFS will demonstrate how energy organizations can strengthen operational resilience, maximize asset performance, and optimize capital investment across complex operations while advancing their sustainability objectives. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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A key focus will be on how Industrial AI is moving beyond experimentation and it's growing role in transforming energy operations. IFS will highlight how uniting asset and operational intelligence with AI-driven insights, automation and intelligent workflows help energy organisations predict equipment issues before they occur, cut unplanned downtime, extend asset life, boost workforce productivity and put capital to work where it matters most.

Rahul Misra, SVP & Managing Director – Middle East & Africa, IFS, said,“The Middle East is a strong player in the global energy industry with major investments in production expansion, infrastructure modernizations and sustainability. Industrial AI and IFS Intelligence will be critical in addressing these challenges and in unlocking greater resilience, productivity and asset performance. We are focused on helping energy, utilities & renewable resources organizations move beyond fragmented systems and reactive decisions and strengthening companies with intelligent and connected operations by bringing together asset lifecycle management, operational intelligence and AI-driven decision making thereby giving way to greater resilience, productivity and achieving measurable business outcomes.”

At ADIPEC, IFS will exhibit its portfolio for the energy sector, including IFS Cloud, IFS Intelligence, IFS Copperleaf, Enterprise Asset Management, Field Service Management, Planning and Scheduling Optimization, IFS Loops, Nexus Black Resolve and IFS Zero. Together, these solutions showcase how connected intelligence can improve decision-making and operational execution across the energy asset lifecycle.

Sustainability will also feature prominently in IFS's engagement at ADIPEC. Supporting the UAE's Net Zero 2050 ambitions, IFS helps organizations incorporate environmental considerations into operational and investment decisions with sustainability embedded in how assets are invested in, delivered, operated and maintained. Through IFS Zero, its agentic emissions operating system for asset-intensive industries, companies can connect emissions information with business data, while intelligent asset management capabilities support improved efficiency, reduced operational waste and more sustainable infrastructure performance.

IFS will participate with Microsoft, highlighting how its Industrial AI capabilities, supported by Microsoft Azure's secure and scalable cloud infrastructure, can accelerate digital transformation across the energy sector.

Visitors can meet the IFS team at the AI Zone, Stand AI S6, at ADNEC, Abu Dhabi, from 2–5 November 2026.

About IFS:

IFS is the world's leading provider of Industrial AI for hardcore businesses that service, power and protect our planet. Our technology enables businesses which manufacture goods, maintain complex assets, and manage service-focused operations to unlock the transformative power of Industrial AITM to enhance productivity, efficiency, and sustainability.

IFS's AI-powered platform is fully composable, designed for ultimate flexibility and adaptability to a customer's specific requirements and business evolution. IFS technology leverages AI, machine learning, real-time data and analytics to empower our customers to make informed strategic decisions and excel at their Moment of ServiceTM.

IFS was founded in 1983 by five university friends who pitched a tent outside our first customer's site to ensure they would be available 24/7 and the needs of the customer would come first. Since then, IFS has grown into a global leader with over 7,000 employees in 80 countries. Driven by those foundational values of agility, customer-centricity, and trust, IFS is recognized worldwide for delivering value and supporting strategic transformations. We are the most recommended supplier in our sector.