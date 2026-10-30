PMO Weighs Farmers' Interests As Govt Considers Complete FDI Ban In Tobacco

At a meeting late last month, the principal secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT) to examine the implications of this proposal on tobacco farmers, particularly in the country's major tobacco-producing states, before a final decision is taken. The meeting was attended by DPIIT secretary Amardeep Singh Bhatia, Union health secretary Punya Salila Srivastava and representatives of the revenue department.

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