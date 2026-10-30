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Arada Capital Completes ADGM Incorporation And Expands Leadership With New Board Member And Chief Investment Officer

Arada Capital Completes ADGM Incorporation And Expands Leadership With New Board Member And Chief Investment Officer


Date: 2026-10-30 12:00:47

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
    Abdullah Mohammed Al Mazrui appointed as independent member of the Board of Directors Aastha Billore appointed as Chief Investment Officer
Dubai, UAE: October 2026 – Arada Capital, the proposed fund manager of global master developer Arada, has completed its incorporation in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), while also appointing a highly experienced independent Board Member and a new Chief Investment Officer, as it moves into its next phase of growth. As part of the next stage of Arada Capital's development, Abdullah Mohammed Al Mazrui has been appointed as an independent member of its Board of Directors. One of the UAE's most respected business figures, Al Mazrui brings more than four decades of leadership experience across banking, investment and commerce. He currently serves as Chairman of Mazrui International and sits on the board of Investcorp in Bahrain. Prior roles include Managing Director and CEO of the National Bank of Abu Dhabi, Chairman of Aramex and Director of the Federal National Council, among many others. In addition, Aastha Billore has been appointed as Chief Investment Officer of Arada Capital. She brings nearly two decades of experience in capital raising, M&A and strategic transactions across some of Dubai's most significant developments, having held senior roles at Meraas, Dubai Holding, Careem (Uber) and Shamal Holding. HRH Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, Executive Vice Chairman of Arada and Chairman of Arada Capital, said:“Arada Capital builds on the development expertise, relationships and ambition that underpin Arada's growth. Our vision is to connect institutional and family office capital with carefully selected opportunities, supported by strong governance and investment discipline. The experience and perspective brought by both Abdullah and Aastha will be valuable as we pursue that vision across the GCC and, over time, internationally.” Moustafa Fahour OAM, CEO and Managing Director of Arada Capital, said:“Abdullah's standing in the region's business and financial community adds real credibility and independence to our board, and Aastha's experience executing complex transactions at scale is exactly what we need as we build out our investment pipeline. Access to Arada's pipeline gives us a strong starting point, while our mandate also allows us to pursue compelling third-party opportunities. We will begin with GCC real estate, with plans to expand into infrastructure and selected global markets, with the aim being to bring investors opportunities supported by rigorous assessment, clear alignment and disciplined execution.” Abdullah Mohammed Mazrui, Board Member of Arada Capital, said:“Arada's growth story and the ambition behind Arada Capital make this an exciting opportunity. I look forward to helping to connect institutional and family office capital with opportunities across Arada's pipeline and the wider market. Combining that access with strong governance and investment discipline creates a compelling foundation for the company's regional and international ambitions.” Aastha Billore, Chief Investment Officer of Arada Capital, said:“Arada Capital comes at exactly the right moment: regional real estate markets are maturing, institutional appetite is growing, and there is real demand for a platform that can deploy capital with both discipline and local depth. I am excited to help build something that will be genuinely differentiated in this market.” Arada Capital is continuing to build its investment team. Subject to the grant of its Financial Services Permission (“FSP”), the Fund Manager aims at targeting USD5 billion in assets under management over the next four years, following fund establishment in the ADGM. Over time, Arada Capital intends to expand into infrastructure and selected global markets. The strategy combines Arada's development expertise and regional relationships with disciplined investment assessment and governance. Opportunities will be evaluated on their individual merits, with a focus on investor alignment and long-term value creation. About Arada: One of the world's fastest-growing master developers, Arada was created to build spaces people connect with for healthier, happier and more meaningful lives. The master developer has operations in the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Australia, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Syria. Arada's vertically integrated scope of operation covers property development, retail, education, healthcare, fitness, wellness, industry, hospitality, investment and asset management. Arada has a project pipeline valued at $50 billion and a portfolio of more than 70,000 homes worldwide. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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