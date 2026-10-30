Arada Capital Completes ADGM Incorporation And Expands Leadership With New Board Member And Chief Investment Officer
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
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Abdullah Mohammed Al Mazrui appointed as independent member of the Board of Directors
Aastha Billore appointed as Chief Investment Officer
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