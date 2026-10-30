Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Temperature To Touch 36°C, IMD Issues Rain Forecast For Tamil Nadu

Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Tamil Nadu is likely to experience mostly dry weather today, although isolated showers are expected in some districts. Check the latest rainfall forecast, Chennai temperature and fishermen advisory

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has reported a developing weather system over the Andaman Sea and adjoining regions. A cyclonic circulation over the South Andaman Sea and neighbouring areas led to the formation of a low-pressure area.

The system is moving west-northwestwards and is likely to intensify into a well-marked low-pressure area over the South Andaman Sea and adjoining Andaman and Nicobar Islands on October 30.

According to the weather department, it is expected to move further in the west-northwest direction and strengthen into a depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Andaman Sea during the next 24 hours.

The IMD has forecast isolated rainfall across parts of Tamil Nadu over the next three days. While several districts are likely to experience dry conditions, rainfall activity may increase from November 1.

Here is the day-wise weather forecast:

October 30: Light rain is likely at isolated places across the Western Ghats districts and southern coastal Tamil Nadu. The remaining parts of the state, Puducherry and Karaikal are expected to experience generally dry weather.

October 31: Isolated light rainfall is likely over the Western Ghats districts and coastal Tamil Nadu, including Puducherry and Karaikal. The rest of Tamil Nadu is expected to witness predominantly dry conditions.

November 1: Rainfall activity is likely to increase in parts of the state. Isolated places across the northern coastal districts, Western Ghats districts, Tiruchirappalli, Namakkal, Salem, Erode and Karur may receive light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

Wind speeds could reach 40-50 kmph during these weather conditions. Other parts of Tamil Nadu may also experience isolated light rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms.

Temperature forecast: Between October 30 and 31, maximum temperatures are likely to remain 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal at isolated places across northern Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. Southern Tamil Nadu may record temperatures 1-2 degrees Celsius above the seasonal average at isolated locations.

Chennai weather forecast

Chennai is likely to experience partly cloudy skies on Friday, October 30. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 35-36 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature may remain between 26 and 27 degrees Celsius.

With temperatures expected to remain on the higher side, residents may continue to experience warm conditions throughout the day.

Fishermen warning for Bay of Bengal

The IMD has also issued an advisory for fishermen amid the developing weather system over the Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea.

- October 30: Squally winds reaching 40-50 kmph, with gusts up to 60 kmph, are likely over the Andaman Sea, parts of the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining central-eastern and central-western Bay of Bengal.

- October 31: Winds reaching 45-55 kmph, with gusts up to 65 kmph, are expected over the central Bay of Bengal and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal. Squally winds of 40-50 kmph, with gusts up to 60 kmph, may also prevail over the Andaman Sea, other parts of the central Bay of Bengal and adjoining southern Bay of Bengal.