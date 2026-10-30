Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Low-Pressure System Triggers Heavy Rain

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: IMD has issued a fresh rain alert for Andhra Pradesh, Telangana following formation of a low-pressure system in Bay of Bengal. Officials are urging coastal residents to stay alert

People in the Telugu states are still recovering from the damage caused by Cyclone Arnab. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued another major weather warning. A low-pressure area formed over the South Andaman Sea and adjoining regions on Thursday morning. The system extends up to 7.6 km above sea level, signaling severe weather changes ahead for AP and Telangana.The low-pressure system is moving west-northwestwards. Meteorologists expect it to intensify into a depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea by October 31 (Saturday). The system is advancing towards the AP coast and may make landfall between Machilipatnam and Bapatla around November 2 or 3. IMD will soon confirm if it matures into a full-scale cyclone.Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema districts face severe weather threats from November 1. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in many areas. Cyclone Arnab has already dumped 24.8 cm of rain in Kanchili, Srikakulam district. Rising waters in the Nagavali and Vamsadhara rivers have alarmed riverbank residents. CM Chandrababu Naidu conducted an aerial survey to assess crop and flood damage, while a central team is arriving to evaluate overall losses.Telangana is experiencing mixed weather conditions. Forecasters expect light to moderate rains in Vikarabad, Rangareddy, Narayanpet, Mahabubnagar, Wanaparthy, Khammam, and Nalgonda districts over the next three days. Hyderabad will likely see cloudy skies, cool evening winds, and light drizzles. Night temperatures are dropping across northern districts, marking an early winter onset.The Disaster Management Department has alerted the public regarding upcoming severe weather. Farmers must shift harvested crops and grain to dry, safe places immediately. Fishermen must avoid going out into rough seas. Officials advise everyone to stay away from overflowing streams and avoid standing near trees or electric poles during thunder and lightning.