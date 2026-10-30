HTX To Pause Unlawful UK Crypto Ads After FCA Legal Case

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Crypto exchange HTX has agreed to stop promoting its services to UK consumers after the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) announced a settlement aimed at putting an end to unlawful marketing. The action underscores that firms operating from abroad can still be held to account under UK rules.

According to the FCA, Huobi Global S.A.-the Panamanian company behind HTX -will not knowingly carry out illegal promotions, including through the exchange's website, mobile apps, or social media. The undertakings run until October 21, 2031, and the settlement does not amount to an admission of liability or wrongdoing.

HTX's parent, Huobi Global S.A., agreed with the FCA to stop knowingly running unlawful promotions targeted at UK consumers. The settlement binds promotions made through core customer channels such as the website, apps, and social media. Under separate UK exit arrangements, eligible HTX users can request a one-time, limited withdrawal window, after which accounts will close once assets are removed. The FCA said the case was its first enforcement action against a crypto firm for illegal marketing.

Key takeawaysFCA settlement targets illegal marketing

In the FCA's announcement, the regulator framed the settlement as a warning to the wider crypto industry: being headquartered overseas does not shield companies from UK enforcement. FCA executive director of enforcement and market oversight Steve Smart said the message for other firms is to comply with UK rules or face consequences.

The FCA also stated that the agreement includes court undertakings that remain in effect for a long period-until Oct. 21, 2031. While the regulator did not make the specific settlement terms public, it emphasized that the arrangement is confidential and that it does not indicate an admission of wrongdoing.

The FCA brought the case in October 2025 and later announced it in February. The regulator said it was its first enforcement action against a crypto firm over illegal marketing practices.

HTX's UK exit: account deposits halted, withdrawals limited

Separately from the FCA marketing settlement, HTX has been winding down its UK operations. On Oct. 16, the exchange-formerly known as Huobi-published an update describing its UK exit arrangements.

Under that notice, existing UK accounts could no longer deposit or trade. Instead, eligible users were told they could request a one-time 48-hour window to withdraw remaining assets, though access is subject to approval and compliance checks. Accounts are expected to close after all assets have been withdrawn.

For UK users, the practical takeaway is straightforward: trading access is effectively ended, and the ability to exit depends on whether an individual meets eligibility requirements for the withdrawal window.

Justin Sun involvement and related legal disputes

HTX's corporate network has also been scrutinized in connection with Tron founder Justin Sun. HTX lists Sun as an adviser, and public reporting has linked Sun to crypto initiatives that include projects associated with U.S. President Donald Trump -such as World Liberty Financial and the TRUMP memecoin.

Earlier court action in this ecosystem includes a dispute in which Sun sued World Liberty after WLFI tokens were frozen, according to coverage by Cointelegraph. Cointelegraph also reported that World Liberty (WLFI 's platform) later filed a defamation suit against Sun, while Sun denied the allegations.

While these matters are not the same as the FCA's UK marketing enforcement, they add context to why HTX-like other exchanges with prominent industry connections-often finds itself at the center of broader legal and compliance discussions.

Regulatory pressure in the UK and EU over sanctions

The FCA settlement arrives amid continuing sanctions-related scrutiny directed at HTX's corporate footprint. The UK sanctioned Huobi Global on May 26, imposing an asset freeze over suspected support for Russia's government. UK authorities said the platform was covered because Huobi Global owned it, even though HTX reportedly argued that the companies were separate.

The EU followed with its own sanctions action. Cointelegraph reported that the European Union imposed a transaction ban on HTX on July 23, with the ban taking effect on Aug. 23. Taken together, the UK marketing settlement and the sanctions measures point to a broader compliance challenge-one that spans both advertising practices and counterparty restrictions.

For investors and users, the combined effect of these actions is significant: it can change how and whether funds can be moved, which services remain available, and what marketing or operational practices are permitted in certain jurisdictions.

Going forward, readers should watch two areas: whether HTX's UK withdrawal process proceeds smoothly for eligible users, and how the company demonstrates ongoing compliance with the FCA's marketing restrictions through its website, apps, and social channels until the undertakings run out in 2031.

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