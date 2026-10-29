Norman Yousif's Off The Charts Opens New Cannabis Dispensary In Santa Monica

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Santa Monica's New Wilshire Boulevard store opens with a Halloween celebration: 50% off storewide at every Off The Charts location on October 30 and 31

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Off The Charts, the family-run California cannabis retailer led by founder and CEO Norman Yousif, today announced the opening of its newest cannabis dispensary in Santa Monica, located at 2415 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90403. The opening adds Santa Monica to a growing network of more than 40 Off The Charts stores across the state.

To celebrate the launch and Halloween weekend, Off The Charts is offering 50% off storewide at all of its dispensaries on October 30 and 31, giving both new Santa Monica customers and longtime shoppers across California a reason to stop in.

“Santa Monica has a community that knows what it wants and expects good service, and that's exactly what we built this store around,” said Norman Yousif, founder and CEO of Off The Charts.“Our team is friendly, the shelves are full, and if someone finds a better price, we'll beat it. Opening right before Halloween felt like the perfect way to say hello to the neighborhood.”

What customers can expect at Off The Charts Santa Monica

Friendly, knowledgeable staff. Whether it's someone's first visit or their hundredth, the team is there to answer questions and help customers find the right product without pressure.

A huge collection. The store carries an extensive range of lab-tested flower, pre-rolls, vapes, edibles, concentrates, and wellness products from trusted California brands.

Price beat guarantee. Off The Charts will beat a competitor's advertised price, so customers can shop knowing they're getting a fair deal.

Find the store

Address: 2415 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90403

Google Maps:

Weedmaps:

Website and app ordering:

About Off The Charts

Off The Charts is a fully licensed cannabis retailer with more than 40 dispensaries across California. Founded by Norman Yousif, the company focuses on quality tested products, friendly service, and strong roots in the communities it serves.

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