2026 Inlight Foundation Stanford Frontier Dialogue: From Nobel Optogenetics To Mind-Light Contemplation, Cross-Disciplinary Experts Explore New Frontiers In Consciousness Regulation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the awarding of the 2026 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine to pioneers in optogenetics, the InLight Foundation concluded its "Consciousness and Science Frontier Dialogue Forum & InLight Zen New Book Launch" at Stanford University on Oct. 25.

Over 100 scholars from Stanford, Harvard, Yale, and the University of California, alongside leaders from NVIDIA and Google, prominent financiers, medical professionals, and artists, gathered both in person and virtually for this cross-disciplinary dialogue.









Nobel laureate and father of modern bioenergetics Albert Szent-Györgyi declared: "All matter and life are frozen light." Quantum physicist David Bohm observed: "All matter is condensed light." Modern biophysics experiments-such as ultraweak photon emission (UPE) studies-confirm that living cells and the human body continuously emit ordered biophotons, validating that life at the biological level possesses an intrinsic mechanism for photon flow and integration.









Harvard psychologist Stephen Kosslyn's team (Ganis et al., 2004) used brain imaging to show that visual imagination activates the brain's occipital visual cortex with patterns highly overlapping those triggered by actually seeing physical light. A 2022 eLife study demonstrated that participants imagining bright or dark images in darkness produced corresponding pupil constriction or dilation-the more vivid the visualization, the stronger the response.

InLight Foundation founder Master Jiumei noted that because life is inherently luminous and the brain responds to visualized and physical light with comparable equivalence, humans can use trained Mind-Light Contemplation to actively awaken and reshape inner order. This method requires zero resources and offers a sustainable path for body-mind-spirit growth in the AI era.









Dr. Ze Yang, Stanford Molecular Biology Ph.D. and Senior Researcher, and forum moderator, stated: "This year's Nobel Prize confirmed external light's regulation of neurons. InLight extends this to conscious intention. Research shows inner visualization and real light share highly overlapping neural logic."

Dr. Feng Liu, Harvard Medical School Computational Neuroscience postdoctoral fellow, noted: "Visual imagination and real perception share overlapping neural circuits. Mind-Light Contemplation builds stable light imagery to reshape attention networks."

Dr. Nina Wang, Senior Psychiatrist at Kaiser Permanente, observed: "Clinical evidence confirms consciousness visualization's intervention in the autonomic nervous system. I endorse InLight's Light Contemplation training."









Dr. Chun Xia, Co-Chair of InLight Fund: "As technical efficiency reaches its extreme, humanity must rediscover life's meaning. InLight Zen provides a systematic path for inner growth."

Dr. Xiaoping Wang, Chief Architect at NVIDIA: "Through InLight training, I've experienced consciousness upgrade awakening high-quality life energy."

Kai, Technical Director at Google: "InLight proposes inner growth centered on wisdom and compassion. Wisdom defines purpose; compassion ensures technology serves good."

Master Jiumei guided participants through InLight's three-stage Light Zen technique. A Silicon Valley scientist remarked: "In just 15 minutes, work chaos completely dissolved." Dr. Jing Lu, former CFO of three NASDAQ-listed companies, reflected: "This dialogue deepened my understanding of former Southern University of Science and Technology President Zhu Qingshi's words: 'When scientists reach the mountain peak, the Zen master has been waiting.'"









The forum released Master Jiumei Shi's new book InLight Zen: A Revolution in Contemporary Human Spiritual Practice and announced the InLight "Human Future Inner Growth" Expert Panel spanning AI, neuroscience, life sciences, finance, medicine, arts, and contemplative traditions.

InLight International Zen Center is a formally registered nonprofit organization in the United States, founded by Master Jiumei and operated entirely by volunteers. It provides mind, body, and spiritual growth education for people in the modern world.



Through the study and practice of unique methods such as Zen meditation, mindfulness, yoga, Vipassana, and dark retreat, participants are encouraged to transcend individual limitations, enhance their quality of life, and experience greater physical, mental, and spiritual well-being in the new era.

Media Contact:

InLight Foundation

Lu Wang

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