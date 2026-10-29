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Exploring Product Types, Connection Designs, and Industrial Applications

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- NINGBO, China, October 30, 2026 - Five China-based manufacturers of hydraulic fittings are featured in this 2026 industry review of the country's fluid connection supply sector: Ningbo Jingye Fluid Fittings Co., Ltd., which operates under the JINGYE Fittings and JINGYE Hydraulic names; Qingdao Xiangchengde Machinery Co., Ltd.; Cangzhou QC Hydraulics Co., Ltd.; Jiangsu Huida Hydraulic Co., Ltd.; and Zhengzhou Fowler Fluid Technology Co., Ltd.The review examines the product coverage, manufacturing resources, quality management practices and international connection standards relevant to hydraulic fitting production. Among the five companies, JINGYE Fittings is the principal company profiled, with publicly available information covering its manufacturing capabilities, product portfolio, quality management system and export markets. The other four manufacturers are introduced through their available company and product information, providing additional reference points across China's hydraulic connection industry.The companies are presented as industry references rather than as a formal ranking of manufacturing quality. Buyers should confirm product specifications, applicable standards and quality documentation directly with each supplier before qualification.Industry Context: A Growing but Specification-Driven MarketHydraulic fittings are essential interface components connecting hoses, tubes, valves, pumps, motors and cylinders in pressurised fluid power systems. Their performance depends on accurate dimensions, thread compatibility, sealing structures, material selection and pressure resistance. As industrial machinery, construction equipment, agricultural systems and other fluid power applications continue to develop, demand for reliable hydraulic connection components remains an important part of the broader hydraulic equipment market.Strategic Market Research estimates the global hydraulic fittings market at approximately USD 12.7 billion in 2024, with a projected value of USD 17.9 billion by 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate of 5.8 percent during the 2024–2030 period.Alongside conventional hydraulic applications, liquid cooling is creating additional demand for specialised fluid connection technologies. Dataintelo estimates the global market for quick disconnect couplings used in liquid cooling at USD 2.8 billion in 2025 and projects it to reach USD 6.1 billion by 2034, with a CAGR of 9.1 percent. In data-centre infrastructure, the Open Compute Project (OCP) publishes UQD and UQDB specifications that define interface requirements for liquid-cooling connections.The standards landscape is an important consideration for international sourcing. Relevant documents include ISO 7241-1 and ISO 7241-2 for hydraulic quick-action couplings, SAE J514 for hydraulic tube fittings, ISO 8434-1 for 24° cone connectors, ISO 228-1 for parallel pipe threads, and ASME B1.20.1 for general-purpose inch pipe threads. Hydraulic hose compatibility may also involve SAE J517 and EN 853, EN 856 and EN 857. For pressure equipment and assemblies placed on the European Union market, the applicability of Directive 2014/68/EU, the Pressure Equipment Directive, should also be considered.Material and connection choices further influence product selection. Carbon steel, stainless steel and brass are used across different pressure classes, corrosion conditions and industrial applications. Stainless Steel Fittings, for example, are frequently considered for environments requiring corrosion resistance, while Brass Fittings serve a range of fluid and pneumatic connection applications. These materials should be selected according to the working medium, operating pressure and installation environment rather than treated as interchangeable options.How the Five Manufacturers Were AssessedThe five companies are presented with reference to publicly available company information and product documentation. The review considers five practical areas relevant to hydraulic fitting manufacturing:. Connection system coverage: Available thread and sealing configurations, including JIC 37° flare, BSP, NPT, ORFS and Metric connections, together with applicable manufacturing standards.. Quality management: Published information on quality management systems, material reports and dimensional inspection documentation.. Manufacturing resources: Disclosed machining equipment, production facilities, inspection capabilities and manufacturing capacity.. OEM and customization support: The ability to produce special threads, non-standard dimensions and drawing-based components.. Export and supply experience: Published information on international markets, customer applications and long-term supply capabilities.1. Ningbo Jingye Fluid Fittings Co., Ltd. (JINGYE Hydraulic)JINGYE Fittings is a China-based manufacturer specialising in hydraulic fittings, Hydraulic Adapters, hydraulic hose fittings, ferrules, Quick Disconnect Couplings and customized fluid connection components. Established in 2008, the company is headquartered in Ningbo, Zhejiang Province, and has approximately 18 years of experience in fluid connection component manufacturing.Its manufacturing resources include a facility covering more than 6,000 square metres, a workforce of more than 100 employees, over 100 CNC machines, and supporting drilling, crimping, assembly and precision inspection equipment. The company states that its annual production capacity exceeds 40 million fluid connection components, supported by an engineering team of eight engineers.The product portfolio covers JIC, BSP, NPT, ORFS and Metric connection families in straight, 45-degree, 90-degree, tee, bulkhead, swivel and reducer configurations. Material options include carbon steel, stainless steel grades 304, 316 and 316L, and brass, depending on product specifications and application requirements. Its Stainless Steel Fittings and Brass Fittings complement a wider selection of hydraulic connection products for different industrial environments.For carbon steel fittings, the company specifies trivalent chromium zinc plating typically measuring 8–12 microns, with stated salt spray resistance of at least 96 hours to white rust and at least 240 hours to red rust under standard test conditions. Enhanced plating up to 16 microns and salt spray resistance of up to 1,000 hours are available upon request.Beyond conventional hydraulic connections, JINGYE Fittings has expanded its portfolio into data-centre liquid cooling and other industrial fluid transfer applications. Its products include Liquid Cooling Quick Disconnects and UQD & UQDB Quick Disconnect Couplings designed for coolant connection applications. The broader product range also covers Industrial Hose Fittings, Composite Hose Fittings, Camlock Couplings, Pneumatic Fittings and other fluid connection components.The company operates under an ISO 9001:2015 quality management system. Depending on the product series and customer requirements, products can be manufactured and inspected according to SAE J514, ISO 8434 and relevant DIN standards. Material reports, dimensional inspection records and other quality documentation can be provided according to project requirements.JINGYE Fittings also supports OEM and customized manufacturing based on customer drawings, samples and technical specifications. Its engineering and production capabilities cover special connection configurations, non-standard dimensions and alternative material requirements, providing support for distributors, hose manufacturers and industrial OEM customers.The company states that approximately 70 percent of its output is exported, with Europe and North America among its key markets. Its international customer base also extends across Australia, Southeast Asia, the Middle East and other regions, alongside OEM customers in China.2. Qingdao Xiangchengde Machinery Co., Ltd.Qingdao Xiangchengde Machinery Co., Ltd. is a Qingdao-based manufacturer specialising in hydraulic fittings, hydraulic adapters and related fluid connection products. Its published company information traces its experience in hydraulic fitting production to the 1980s, with manufacturing operations associated with Qingdao Unite Machinery Co., Ltd. The company's product portfolio includes JIC, BSP, ORFS, Metric, NPT, JIS and SAE hydraulic hose fittings, as well as hydraulic ferrules, crimp fittings, male and female adapters, tee adapters, elbow adapters, hydraulic hose plugs and manifolds. It also offers wire-braided rubber hoses and customized components, with material options including stainless steel, bronze, carbon steel and aluminium. Its product range covers various industrial applications, including shipping, mining machinery, chemical processing, metallurgy and industrial equipment. The company also describes OEM processing based on customer drawings and samples, supported by machining, milling, punching and related production processes.3. Cangzhou QC Hydraulics Co., Ltd.Established in 1999, Cangzhou QC Hydraulics Co., Ltd. specialises in stainless steel hydraulic components, including hydraulic hose fittings, hydraulic adapters, ferrules, compression tube fittings and stainless steel braided hose assemblies. Its published product catalogue covers NPT, JIC, BSP, JIS and ORFS adapters, SAE hydraulic adapters, DIN 2353 tube fittings, double-ferrule compression fittings, one-piece hose fittings and reusable hose fittings. Material options include SS304, SS316 and SS316L stainless steel, with additional products such as stainless steel braided PTFE hose assemblies serving specialised fluid transfer applications. According to its company profile, QC Hydraulics operates under ISO 9001:2015 and has also published information regarding ISO 14001:2015 certification. Its disclosed manufacturing resources include a facility of approximately 5,000 square metres, more than 50 CNC lathes and supporting cutting, drilling, crimping, bending and inspection equipment. The company reports serving customers in North America, Europe, Asia and other international markets, with OEM manufacturing support for selected product requirements.4. Jiangsu Huida Hydraulic Co., Ltd.Jiangsu Huida Hydraulic Co., Ltd. is included in this review as a China-based company in the hydraulic components sector. Its position in the company selection reflects the scope of the original industry review, although detailed public information about its specific product portfolio and manufacturing resources remains limited. Within the hydraulic connection segment, relevant product categories for further evaluation include hydraulic hose fittings, Hydraulic Adapters, threaded connectors and other fluid connection components. Its potential relevance to industrial fluid power applications can be assessed through its actual connection system coverage, including JIC, BSP, NPT and Metric configurations, as well as its ability to support drawing-based OEM production and customized specifications. For buyers evaluating hydraulic fittings, compatibility with associated hose standards such as SAE J517, EN 853, EN 856 and EN 857 is also an important consideration. Further details regarding its product catalogue, materials, quality management system and manufacturing capabilities can be confirmed directly with the company.5. Zhengzhou Fowler Fluid Technology Co., Ltd.Zhengzhou Fowler Fluid Technology Co., Ltd. is a Henan-based fluid connection products supplier with a published portfolio covering hydraulic fittings, stainless steel fittings, Hydraulic Adapters and hydraulic hoses. Its product categories include BSP, Metric, JIC, JIS, ORFS, NPT and SAE threaded hydraulic fittings, together with DIN cutting ring fittings, hydraulic hose fittings, swaged hose fittings and one-piece hose fittings. The company's catalogue also includes stainless steel instrumentation fittings, pressure test fittings, hydraulic flanges, SAE flange connections, ball valves and pipe clamps. Material options listed in its product information include stainless steel, carbon steel and brass, allowing it to address different connection requirements across hydraulic systems, hose assemblies and related industrial applications. The company also lists OEM/ODM services and sample availability, while its published export markets include North America, South America, Europe, Southeast Asia, Africa, Oceania and the Middle East. Its range of threaded fittings, hose connections and customized fluid components provides an additional reference point within China's hydraulic fitting supply sector.What the Comparison ShowsThe five manufacturers illustrate different areas of product specialisation within China's hydraulic connection supply base. JINGYE Fittings combines conventional hydraulic fitting production with a broader range of fluid connection products, including liquid-cooling quick disconnects, hose fittings, camlock couplings and pneumatic connections. Its published manufacturing figures, ISO 9001:2015 quality management information, connection system coverage and export profile provide a relatively detailed basis for understanding its production capabilities.Qingdao Xiangchengde Machinery covers hydraulic hose fittings, adapters, manifolds and customized components, while Cangzhou QC Hydraulics focuses particularly on stainless steel hydraulic connections and tube fittings. Zhengzhou Fowler Fluid Technology offers a broad catalogue of threaded fittings, adapters, hose fittings and related hydraulic components. Jiangsu Huida Hydraulic remains part of the company selection, with further product and certification details requiring direct confirmation.These differences reflect the diversity of China's hydraulic fitting industry, where manufacturers may focus on particular materials, connection systems, industrial applications or customized production requirements.Company StatementIn its published company profile, JINGYE Fittings describes its objective as providing international customers with a dependable source of standard and customized fluid connection components. The company states that it can support customers as a regular production supplier, a complementary supplier or a second-source supplier for long-term sourcing programmes.For customers seeking alternative manufacturers for metric hydraulic hose fittings or other connection components, JINGYE Fittings accepts existing part numbers, technical drawings and physical samples for dimensional comparison, specification verification and quotation. This approach supports OEM development, product replacement and supplier diversification requirements.Market ImpactThe growth of conventional hydraulic fittings and liquid-cooling quick disconnects points to two complementary areas of development in fluid connection technology. Conventional hydraulic applications continue to depend on dimensional consistency, pressure resistance and compatibility with established thread and sealing standards. Liquid-cooling applications, particularly in data-centre infrastructure, place additional emphasis on interface specifications and dependable coolant connections.For manufacturers, these developments increase the importance of precision machining, material control and product documentation. For international buyers, supplier qualification increasingly involves reviewing material reports, dimensional inspection records, coating test results and the specific reference standard applicable to each product family.JINGYE Fittings states that in-stock products can typically be dispatched within 3–5 days, while standard production orders generally require 30–45 days, depending on product specifications and order requirements.Closing OutlookChina's hydraulic fitting industry continues to serve a broad range of industrial applications, from conventional hydraulic machinery and mobile equipment to specialised liquid-cooling infrastructure. The five manufacturers featured in this review demonstrate the range of product categories, material options and manufacturing approaches available in the market.As international demand develops, manufacturers that combine consistent production processes, clearly defined connection specifications and responsive OEM support will remain important participants in the global fluid connection supply chain. For buyers, selecting suitable Hydraulic Adapters, hose fittings, Quick Disconnect Couplings or other connection components ultimately depends on matching product specifications with actual operating conditions and applicable industry standards.

Enzo

Ningbo Jingye Fluid Fittings Co., Ltd.

+ +86 15267868624

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Five Reputable Hydraulic Fitting Manufacturers in China 2026: Advancing Hydraulic Connection Solutions News Provided By Htnxt October 30, 2026, 03:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Manufacturing, Mining Industry



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