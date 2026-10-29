Search Atlas / Key word(s): Tech

DR Outsourcing Now Offers AI Maestro, a Dedicated Team Member for Tech and AI

30.10.2026 / 03:57 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NORTH PORT, FL - October 29, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - DR Outsourcing, a staffing company that places dedicated, trained, bilingual team members from its Dominican Republic team with U.S. small and mid-sized businesses, now offers AI Maestro, a dedicated team member whose whole job is running a small business's tech stack and AI. Many Small Businesses Use AI. Few Build It In. Many small businesses have started using AI. Far fewer have made it part of how the business runs. According to the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Voices survey of 1,256 participants, conducted Jan. 27 to Feb. 4, 2026, 76% of small businesses use AI; only 14% are fully integrating it into core operations; among owners using AI, 49% cite lack of technical expertise. That last figure describes a skills gap. AI Maestro addresses it with a person rather than another piece of software. What an AI Maestro Does The AI Maestro owns the systems a business runs on. That includes integrations between the software the business already uses, automations for repeat work, AI agents, apps, scheduled jobs, and a company knowledge base. For promotional products companies, the integrations can include industry platforms such as SAGE, ESP, and CommonSKU, along with CRM systems such as GoHighLevel. The knowledge base gives the business's AI tools the company's own information to work from, so their answers reflect how the business operates. Sold by Outcome, Not by Hours The service is sold by outcome, not by hours. The measure is what got done for the business: what was connected, automated, built, or fixed. Businesses can bring on an AI Maestro on a fractional, part-time, or full-time basis. Fractional means one to four days a week. It suits a business whose systems need regular attention but not a full week of it. Full-time suits a business with more systems or more ongoing build work. AI That Amplifies People DR Outsourcing's approach is that AI should amplify people, not replace them. The AI Maestro works alongside the owner and existing staff so the technology they already pay for does more of the work it was bought to do. AI Maestro is part of a broader DR Outsourcing lineup that also includes team member placements and Segundo Company Brain, a standalone second brain for a business. Business owners can learn more at . About DR Outsourcing DR Outsourcing places dedicated, trained, bilingual Dominican Republic team members, who work U.S. hours, with U.S. small and mid-sized businesses. The company is based in North Port, Florida, and is led by founder and CEO Ron Gustaveson, who has 17 years of experience managing Dominican Republic teams, and co-founder and COO Vera Isabel Fermin. In addition to team member placements, it offers AI Maestro and Segundo Company Brain. For more information: Media contact: Ron Gustaveson

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News Source: Search Atlas

30.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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