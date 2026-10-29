Micheal Buble Shares Adorable Picture Of His 'Boss', Says She 'Takes Quality Control Very Seriously'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 30 (IANS) Singer Michael Buble has shared an adorable picture of his little boss, giving fans a glimpse of a sweet moment from his music-making process.

Buble, who is working on a new record, shared the picture on social media with his daughter Vida Amber Betty Buble and joked that his "boss" takes quality control very seriously.

In the image Vida is seen sitting next to her father with headphones on. He captioned the post:“

New record is coming along nicely. My boss takes quality control very seriously.”

Bublé got engaged to Argentine actress Luisana Lopilato in 2009 and married in March 2011 in Buenos Aires. His co-wrote the hit single "Haven't Met You Yet" for Lopilato while they were dating and she appeared in his music video.

The couple have four children: sons born in 2013 and 2016 and daughters born in 2018 and 2022.

Regarded as a pop icon, he is often credited for helping to renew public interest and appreciation for traditional pop standards and the Great American Songbook. He has sold over 75 million records worldwide, and won numerous awards, including five Grammy Awards and fifteen Juno Awards.

In 2003, Buble's self-titled third album reached the top ten in Canada and the United Kingdom. His 2009 album Crazy Love debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200 after three days of sales, and remained there for two weeks. It was also his fourth number-one album on Billboard's Top Jazz Albums chart.

His 2011 holiday album, Christmas, was in first place on the Billboard 200 for the final four weeks of 2011 and the first week of 2012, totalling five weeks atop the chart, it also made the top 5 in the United Kingdom.

With this, Christmas became his third-consecutive number-one album on the chart. To Be Loved was released in April 2013, followed by Nobody but Me in October 2016 and Love in November 2018.