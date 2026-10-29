Amitabh Bachchan Takes A Cryptic Swipe At Critics: You Do One, We Will Do 100

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 30 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has shared a cryptic post, seemingly taking a dig at those who threaten to stop writing about him, saying that he is unfazed by such moves as his own "newspaper" now runs in the blog.

The icon, in his post, also spoke about affection and respect remaining unchanged despite growing distances, adding, "You do one, we will do 100!"

He wrote in in Hindi in his blog:“Socha, din toh badal gaya hai, 28 se ab 29 ho gaya hai, subah ka waqt hai, baithe hain laptop ke saamne toh badal ke aaj ke din ki baat likh dete hain, taaki raat ko numbering ki galti na ho...”

(I thought, the day has already changed. It is no longer the 28th, but the 29th. It is morning, and I am sitting in front of my laptop, so let me change the date and write about today's events, so that there is no mistake in the numbering at night.)

He added:“Ho rahi hai kya? If abhi batayega thodi der mein... Nirbhar hoon unpar. Ek kuch din pehle ka lifafa khola, aur jo nikla use chhaap rahe hain... Log prashansak paas mein khade milte hain, toh achha lagta hai... Ab pichhle itwaar ko unhein bikher diya... Doori ho gayi, lekin mera sneh, pyaar aur unke prati aadar nahi gaya, aur na kabhi jaayega.”

(Is it happening? If so, he will let us know shortly. I am dependent on them. I opened an envelope from a few days ago, and whatever came out of it is being published. It feels good when admirers are standing nearby. Last Sunday, however, I scattered them. The distance may have grown, but my affection, love and respect for them have not diminished, nor will they ever.)

The thespian went on to add:“Kuch chhote hain, kuch bade hain, kuch sona zyada pasand karte hain! Ab dekhiye kaise iski headline banayi jaayegi! Darao mat yaar, hamare baare mein likhna band kar doge, koi samasya nahi, hamara samachar patra ab yahan chalta hai. Tum ek karoge, hum 100 karenge!

(Some are young, some are older, and some simply prefer sleeping more! Now, let us see how they come up with a headline for this! Don't threaten me, my friend. If you stop writing about us, that's absolutely fine. Our newspaper operates here now. You do one, and we will do a hundred!)

“Jao! Le aao apne haathi ghode... Hum bhi le aayenge! Haathi ghoda palki, Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki!

Jhoomte rehna!!!!”

(Go ahead! Bring your elephants and horses... We will bring ours too! The elephant and horse palanquin, hail Lord Krishna! Keep swinging!)