Kim Jong-Un Unveils Advanced AI Drones And Sniper Rocket Launchers

North Korea Unveils AI-Powered Military Tech

North Korea has showcased its unmanned aerial technology, including artificial intelligence (AI)-powered defence capabilities, and publicly demonstrated its 600-millimetre "Sniper" multiple rocket launcher for the first time, with leader Kim Jong-un calling for "absolute superiority" in drone technology, Yonhap News Agency reported on Friday. The demonstration was held on Thursday alongside an exhibition on unmanned aeronautical technology attended by Kim, according to North Korea's state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The event coincided with South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) detecting around 10 short-range ballistic missiles launched from the Wonsan area towards the East Sea. The missiles travelled approximately 250 kilometres. According to KCNA, the exhibition featured various types of drones and other combat systems, while the weapons demonstration involved tactical suicide attack drones, tactical cruise missiles, multi-purpose drones and a battalion equipped with 600-mm multiple rocket launchers.

Demonstration of Advanced Weaponry

"Tactical suicide attack drones, air-to-surface missiles from multi-purpose drones and cruise missiles hit the islet target with 100 per cent accuracy," the KCNA report said. It added that the multiple rocket launcher, named "Sniper", was demonstrated before the public for the first time, claiming that the combat reliability and effectiveness of "all the major weapon systems were successfully verified."

Photographs released by North Korean media showed more than 10 600-mm multiple rocket launchers firing simultaneously, missiles being launched from drones and suicide attack drones striking mock targets believed to represent South Korean front-line guard posts and US M1 Abrams tanks.

Kim Jong-un Calls for Military Superiority

In his speech, Kim emphasised the need to establish "absolute superiority" in drone technology and called for the rapid expansion and strengthening of the country's unmanned aeronautical capabilities. "Strength precisely means peace and peace is guaranteed only by strength. This is a matter of common sense needed to survive in the present noisy world," Kim was quoted as saying by KCNA.

"The scientists of our country should go all out for obtaining miraculous results in development of unmanned aeronautical technology and AI for national defense, too, as we had access to the function of a nuclear weapons state and have made new leaps forward in upgrading conventional weapons," he added.

State media photographs showed Kim accompanied by his daughter, Ju-ae, and his wife, Ri Sol-ju, along with Pak Jong-chon, vice chairman of the Central Military Commission of the Workers' Party of Korea.

Thursday's missile launches marked North Korea's 17th ballistic missile launch of the year, coming 17 days after its previous launch on October 12. A military official in Seoul said the launches are believed to have involved North Korea's KN-25 super-large 600-mm multiple rocket launcher, which Pyongyang claims can be equipped with its Hwasan-31 tactical nuclear warheads. KCNA did not disclose the locations of the exhibition or weapons demonstration, but they are believed to have taken place at Wonsan-Kalma Airport, based on structures visible in the released photographs.

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