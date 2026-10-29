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Next Wave Of Former Idps Arrives In Azerbaijan's Aghdam And Khojavend


Date: 2026-10-29 11:31:08

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. Another group of former internally displaced persons was relocated to the city of Aghdam and the village of Guzeykhirman in the Khojavend district.

Under this relocation process, 70 families (238 people) were moved to the city of Aghdam, while 8 families (34 people) were returned to the village of Guzeykhirman in the Khojavend district.

The resettled families had previously been temporarily accommodated in various regions of Azerbaijan, mainly in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.

Residents returning to their native lands expressed their gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for the comprehensive care and support provided by the state.

They also expressed their gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, which liberated the lands from occupation, as well as to the heroic soldiers and officers.

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Trend News Agency

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