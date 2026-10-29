SIR Deadline Extended In Delhi, Maharashtra, And 4 States: When Will The Final Voter List Be Published?

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Election Commission of India (ECI) has extended the timeline for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Delhi and five states, revising deadlines for filing claims and objections, processing applications and publishing the final voter lists.

The revised schedule covers Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Telangan and Nagaland, besides the national capital. The changes follow requests from the respective Chief Electoral Officers, who sought additional time to complete the electoral roll revision exercise.

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The poll panel issued separate communications on October 29, modifying key dates in the ongoing process.

SIR deadline extended in Delhi: Check revised dates

Delhi has received an extension for both the public claims process and the subsequent disposal of objections.

Under the revised schedule, voters can submit claims and objections until November 25, against the earlier deadline of October 30.

The period for issuing notices and disposing of claims and objections has also been extended to December 15, from November 30. The final electoral roll for Delhi will now be published on December 22.

Maharashtra SIR schedule: Final voter list on November 30

In Maharashtra, the deadline for filing claims and objections has been moved from October 26 to November 13.

The notice period and disposal of claims and objections will continue until November 25. The final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on November 30.

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The draft electoral roll was published on August 31, while the disposal process had originally been scheduled to conclude by November 10.

Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Telangana and Nagaland: Latest SIR dates

The Election Commission has also revised the schedules for four other states, extending the period for issuing notices and resolving claims and objections.

The updated timelines are:

Andhra Pradesh: Notice and disposal of claims and objections will continue until November 20. The final electoral roll will be published on November 30.

Haryana: The notice and disposal period has been extended until November 20. The final voter list is due on November 30.

Telangana: The notice and disposal process will continue until November 26. The final electoral roll will be published on November 30.

Nagaland: The revised notice and disposal period will run until November 25. The final electoral roll is scheduled for November 30.

Why has the Election Commission extended the SIR schedule?

The latest changes follow requests from the Chief Electoral Officers of the six states and Union Territory, seeking additional time to complete different stages of the revision.

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The Special Intensive Revision is an exercise undertaken by the Election Commission to update electoral rolls and verify voter details. It includes the publication of draft rolls, the submission of claims and objections, scrutiny of applications and the release of final electoral lists.

The schedule for the exercise has been extended on several occasions, reflecting the additional time required to complete its various stages.

With the latest revision, the Election Commission has pushed back several important deadlines, although the final publication date remains November 30 for Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Telangana and Nagaland. Delhi's final electoral roll is now expected on December 22.