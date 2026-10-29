Killer Review: Poorvaaj's Sci-Fi Thriller Delivers Suspense, But Does It Hit The Mark?

Director Poorvaaj stars in and produces the sci-fi thriller Killer, which arrived in theatres today. Featuring Jyoti Poorvaaj in the lead, the film blends science fiction and suspense. Read our full review to know how it fares.

Director Poorvaaj brings his experimental sci-fi thriller Killer to theatres today with Jyoti Poorvaaj as the main lead. Poorvaaj directed, acted in key roles, and produced the film alongside Padmanabha Reddy A under Think Cinema and AU & I Studios banners, presented by Urveesh Poorvaaj. Manish Gillada, Chandrakanth Kollu, Ayanabattina Dasaratha Madhav, Vishal Raj, Archana Ananth, and Gautham Chakradhar Koppisetti feature in supporting roles. The director grabbed attention by offering 1 crore rupees to anyone who could guess the second-half twist right at the interval. Premiere shows screened on Thursday night ahead of the Friday release.Raniya (Jyoti Poorvaaj) leads a normal life until a sudden accident puts her into a coma. Medical treatments fail to heal her. Her brother Karthik (Chandrakanth) tries every option without success. Scientist Poorvaaj (Poorvaaj) steps in and offers to restore her life using a secret AI microchip called Root implanted in the human brain. He runs a secret lab in a forest, operating illegally after government bans. Simultaneously, an alien meteorite crashes into the same forest. Poorvaaj extracts alien material, preserves it, and combines AI with Raniya's body. Meanwhile, police officer Sukku Poorvaaj investigates Raniya's past, receiving wild, conflicting claims that portray her as a terrorist, vampire, spy, romantic woman, or simple writer.Director Poorvaaj attempts a unique concept, but the execution falls flat. Any successful film must engage, entertain, excite, or move the audience emotionally. Killer misses every single mark. The movie opens on an interesting note with human brain AI concepts and an alien crash site. However, the narrative quickly loses direction. Conflicting character descriptions during the police inquiry create confusion rather than genuine suspense. Annoying characterizations and poor sound design add to the viewer's frustration throughout the first half.Poorvaaj's AI lab sequences fail to connect with viewers due to clumsy storytelling. While the second-half twist offers a neat idea, the director fails to link it logically to the lead character. Core plot points lack basic explanation, including the mystery behind Raniya's initial attack. The climax transformation feels completely unnatural, and action scenes lack intensity. Quality visual effects remain the only solid positive aspect of the entire film.Jyoti Poorvaaj delivers a strong performance across multiple shades, handling glamour and action convincingly. Poorvaaj shows variation as both scientist and cop, though his police character acts irritatingly at times. Chandrakanth shines as the heroine's brother Karthik, showing good potential despite dubbing mismatches. Archana Ananth performs her supporting role well, while Rajesh makes a decent brief appearance.Jagadeesh Bommisetti delivers decent visuals through his camera work. Music by Aasirwad and Suman Jeeva disappoints, while sound design and dubbing sync present major flaws. Director Poorvaaj handles editing poorly, leaving visible errors throughout the runtime. Raj Kumar Gangaputra choreographs average action sequences, but CGI and production values remain high. Poorvaaj's core idea is fresh, but his direction fails to turn it into an engaging movie.Killer stays as an ambitious experimental Telugu sci-fi film, but poor execution destroys the narrative. Understanding this movie requires multiple research degrees. Viewers walk out thoroughly exhausted. Rating: 1.75/5